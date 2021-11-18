Senator Mike Moon to Host Listen to the People Rally on Nov. 20

For Immediate Release: Nov. 18, 2021

Senator Mike Moon to Host Listen to the People Rally

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, announces he will be hosting a “Listen to the People” rally in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Missouri residents will have the opportunity to redress their grievances and let their voices be heard about the recent vaccination mandates from the federal government. The rally will also give elected officials the opportunity to voice their recommendations on what employers can do to fight the mandates.

“Numerous constituents have contacted me with their concerns about the vaccination mandates since the president made his announcement,” said Sen. Moon. “This rally will give people the chance to voice their opinions, while making an action plan to combat what I believe is federal overreach.”

The rally’s agenda includes Jennifer Ann Barker with Informed Health Choice Missouri discussing medical freedom; Dr. Wes Scroggins explaining the Lesser Magistrate Doctrine; former Rep. Tim Remole advising on freedom in prayer and actions; Robert Long sharing methods to combat the mandates; Wade Willbanks describing how he helped stop a mandate in his workplace; and Sen. Moon explaining the role of the legislative process.

