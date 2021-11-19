ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 19-22) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Two segments of Phoenix-area freeways, including eastbound Interstate 10 approaching the downtown area, will be closed this weekend (Nov. 19-22) for improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) closed between 43rd Avenue and the I-17 “Stack” interchange from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 22) for asphalt removal as part of an ongoing pavement improvement project. Northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) ramps to eastbound I-10, including the HOV lane ramp, will be closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 67th and 51st avenues also closed. Expect heavy traffic, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. DETOUR : Eastbound I-10 drivers, including those traveling to Sky Harbor Airport, can consider detouring to the southbound/eastbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway (east of 67th Avenue) and connecting with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area . Traffic also can detour on eastbound Van Buren Street or McDowell Road and reconnect with eastbound I-10 via 19th or Seventh avenues. I-10 drivers who detour to northbound/eastbound Loop 101 in the West Valley can reach I-17 in north Phoenix.

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Seventh Street and Interstate 17 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 22) for widening project. Northbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cave Creek Road also closed . Expect heavy traffic, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. DETOUR : Alternate routes include westbound Bell Road to northbound I-17 to reach westbound Loop 101. Local traffic north of Loop 101 can consider using northbound Seventh Street to westbound Happy Valley Road and southbound I-17 to connect with westbound Loop 101.

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes closed) between McKellips and McDowell roads from 4 a.m. to noon Saturday (Nov. 20) for barrier wall repair. Southbound Loop 101 HOV lane also closed at this location. DETOUR: Please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.