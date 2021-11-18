Submit Release
Information sought on illegally shot and partially wasted deer near Lewiston

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating a large white tail deer that was shot on Monday, November 15, 2021 near Lewiston, Idaho.

Two men were seen on private property in the Hatwai Creek (just off the Lewiston Grade/Hwy 95) drainage on Monday morning. The individuals trespassed through several pieces of private property to access the deer, shoot and retrieve it. They also wasted a portion of the deer.

The deer is a large, mature whitetail tail buck, possibly trophy class.

The suspects are described as a younger male (early 20s), wearing camo, grey and black baseball hat, athletic build and an older male (maybe 60s) with white goatee, glasses, wearing jeans, a blue long sleeve flannel type shirt and a neon green and grey Columbia Grain baseball hat.

The two suspects were driving a red, two seat Polaris Ranger with a winch on the front. The Ranger did not have side doors.

Based on the difficult terrain and lack of public access to the area it is believed the suspects are local to the Lewiston, Genesee, or surrounding areas.

Providing information can remain anonymous and will be eligible for a reward if they provide information resulting in violations. Please call the Idaho Fish and Game office at 208-799-5010, the CAP line at 1-800-632-5999 or Officer Erin Landers at 208-792-7807.

