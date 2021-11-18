Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (November 18 - 24, 2021)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 24th until midnight on Sunday, November 28th.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. The contractor continues clearing and grading activities which may require some drilling and blasting along with the placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Bradley/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Maintenance both directions from MM 311 to MM 318: TDOT Operations crews will be core drilling the roadway on Thursday Night November 18, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM on I-40 from MM 311 to MM 318 in both directions

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction signs and erosion control measures are installed. Utility relocation activities for gas, water, and sewer are in progress. Construction activities may require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNV010]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor has begun clearing operations, installing erosion control measures, and water and gas line relocation. Intermittent lane closures and flagging operations are expected. Intermittent blasting operation has begun resulting in temporary road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb county line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. Traffic is still using the existing SR-56; however, motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. The contractor currently performing grade work at various locations throughout the project. A traffic shift in Smithville will remain from Vaughn Lane to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. There is a temporary diversion for Ferrell Rd, and one remains in place for Williams Road to allow contractor to construct new alignment. The contractor will be implementing a detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road in the upcoming weeks. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area and watch for flaggers and construction equipment.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from north of SR-52 (LM 19.8) to north of Kip Chase Rd (LM 23.1) and SR-154 from Millsap Ave (LM 1.4) to east of Louvaine Rd (LM 6.3): The contractor has completed all resurfacing work but will remain on site to install guardrail and permanent pavement markings. Intermittent lane closures may be used to allow this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and should be prepared to stop.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV152]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of East Volunteer Dr (LM 9.4) to SR-294 (LM 14.0) and on SR-52 from near SR-111 (LM 10.2) to north of SR-52/SR-85 (LM 11.0): The contractor has completed all resurfacing work but will remain on site to install permanent pavement markings. Intermittent lane closures may be used to allow this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution as they approach the work zone and should be prepared to stop.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV181]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 EB bridge repair and resurfacing from west of Falling Water River Bridge (MM 291) to the ramp from SR-24 (US-70N / MM 300): The contractor will be performing nightly lane closures Sunday through Friday from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM. The contractor will be installing pavement markings throughout project. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU358]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-56 repair of the bridge over I-40 (LM 0.5): The contractor is continuing bridge repair work on SR-56 over I-40. SR-56 will remain reduced to one lane for the duration of the project until 11/30/21. A temporary signal system is in place and operational and will control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNV279]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-84 (W. COMMERCIAL AVE.) Utility Work westbound at LM 9.66: Shoulder and single lane closures between Chestnut Street and Poplar Street on SR62 and between Commercial Avenue and Crawford Avenue on Holly Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, arrow boards and cones will be present, 11/08/21 through 11/24/21 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-579]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (Burgess Falls Road) grading, drainage, signals and paving at the intersection of West Cemetery Road (LM 6.6): The contractor will be installing traffic signal equipment along SR-135 and West Cemetery Road, resulting in daily lane closures. Signals will be set to full operation. Motorists are advised to use caution and be aware of new traffic patterns while traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU270]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and will continue retaining wall construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-290 resurfacing from Shipley Road (LM 1.6) to SR-135 (LM 6.4): The contractor continues paving operations throughout the project. This will result in daily lane closures along SR-290. Motorists should be prepared to stop and be aware of all construction equipment and personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV231]

PUTNAM AND WHITE COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from south of Overpass Road (LM 13.5) in White County to north of SR-136 (LM 2.0) in Putnam County: The contractor will be performing striping and reflective marking operations throughout the project and installing pavement markings, resulting in daily lane closures. Motorists should be aware of all construction equipment and personnel when traveling through the work zone.

[American Pavements, Inc./James/CNV122]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.82 to LM 13.7: Mobile lane closures between intersection of SR-127 & SR-30 and ending at intersection of SR-127 & College Station Mtn Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM with an estimated completion of 02/20/22. [2021-493]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 bridge repair over the Sequatchie River (LM 10.36): The contractor will be working on SR-30 on the bridge over the Sequatchie River. The lanes have been reduced to 10 feet wide so please use caution when traveling through the area. RESTRICTIONS: No loads over 10 feet wide.

[Jamison Construction, LLC/Voiles/CNV003]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor to set up daily lane closures on SR-1 for the construction of ADA ramps and bridge repair. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) at SR-55 (McMinnville Highway) intersection improvements in Manchester (LM 14.65), and installation of interchange lighting on I-24 at the junction of SR-55 (LM 14.06 - LM 14.74): Project activities continue daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU006]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction continues this week. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: The restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete. The width of the open lane will only allow 12' of passage.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activities continue daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4 lanes to 2 lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 resurfacing from near SR-50 (LM 20.2) to north of Hege Avenue (LM 25.8): Project activities continue daily. The roadway will be reduced to one lane during construction work, both lanes will be restored by the end of each day. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNV085]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Motorists should use caution in the area and watch for flaggers and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.11 to LM 7.32: Single lane closures between Pickett Cemetery Rd and Condra Switch Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, Monday through Friday, 8 am – 5 pm, estimated completion 12/31/21. [2020-733]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be mobilizing equipment to the project site and will being clearing operations. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-60 during daylight hours as this work occurs. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) Utility Work southbound from LM 8.57 to LM 9.24: Lane closures between Fairway Drive SW and Harrison Pike. Signage and barrels will be present. Motorists should reduce speed and use caution through the work zones between the hours of 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM during the daytime. [2020-423/424]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-308 (LAUDERDALE MEMORIAL HWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 5.43 to LM 6.62: Mobile lane closures between Walker Valley Road and Wacker Blvd for utility construction. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 12/01/21. [2021-404]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16.26 to LM 16.28: Shoulder and single lane closures between Westview Drive NW and Keith Street NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 10/14/21 through 11/30/21 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM. [2020-193]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There will be lane shifts in both directions from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work continues on this project. On SR-308 (Lauderdale Highway) there will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works in this area.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period the contractor will be working on new bridge construction, retaining wall construction, and the placement of new overhead signs. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on Market Street (SR-58) and Broad Street (SR-2) for utility and storm drainage work. Chestnut street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. Beginning Monday 11/15/21 through Friday 11/19/21 and Monday 11/22/21 through Wednesday 11/24/21 at 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM daily the contractor will close the left (#1) lane of I-24 Eastbound to support the construction of foundations for new overhead signs.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane closures may occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM to finish roadway items along I-24 EB and WB. Additionally, shoulders closure may occur on North and South Terraces between Germantown and Belvoir. The speed limit will remain reduced to 45 MPH throughout the project limits until construction crews demobilize.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Utility Work both directions from MM 178 to MM 185: During this Reporting period, EPB will have 1 lane closed in either direction on I-24 as they work on the existing overhead lighting. They will be working from 9:00 PM - 6:00 AM.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (ST. ELMO AVE.) Utility Work both directions at LM 0.39: Shoulder and multi-lane closures both North and South bound directions between W. 54th Street and W. 55th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 11/04/21 through 12/03/21 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-698]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. Flagging operations will also be required on Tucker Road for dump trucks hauling fill dirt. The flagging operations will be performed on 11/18/21, 11/19/21, 11/22/21, 11/23/21, and 11/24/21 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. The contractor is also planning to flag traffic on a single lane of Tallant Road to finish the final portion of the roundabout on 11/22/21 and 11/23/21. The contractor is also planning to close a portion of Tucker Road to allow for filling operations in the upcoming weeks.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place & SR-153 may have lane closures as well. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in all directions.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) resurfacing from east of East 29th St to SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) and on SR-2 (US-11 / US-64) from SR-8 (US-41 / US-76) to near the Missionary Ridge Tunnel: During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both routes. There is a new traffic pattern on SR2 (Dobbs Avenue) from East 23rd St to McCallie Avenue. The traveling motorists need to be aware of this change and take caution thru this area.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV155]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday Night of this reporting period, the contractor will be closing the tunnels from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM to clean it. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to get around the closure.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNV157]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be grading and installing signals & lighting on S.I.A. route connecting Ferdinand Piech Way & Volkswagen Dr. Also, the connecting roundabout will be under construction. **The roadway is not open to traffic**. The traveling public should be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles from the jobsite onto the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of new traffic pattern in effect.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 at SR-30 (Exit 49) and SR-305 (Exit 52) interchange improvements: During this reporting period the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-30 at I-75 exit 49 and SR-305 at I-75 exit 52 for the placement of final pavement markings and general project cleanup. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for workers and equipment on the ramps at exits 49 and 52.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNU352]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from near the Hiwassee River bridge (LM 0.0) to near County Road 135 (LM 7.3): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures daily from 8 AM to 5:30 PM to support resurfacing operations and to place final pavement markings. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Patty Construction Inc./Wagner/CNV025]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-33 (US-411) resurfacing from Pine Street (LM 5.0) to the Monroe County line (LM 9.5): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on SR-33(US-411) in both North and Southbound lanes as the contractor works.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV239]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 resurfacing from north of SR-68 (LM 8.8) to the Roane County line (LM 16.9): During this report period the contractor will be performing milling and paving operations. Flaggers and a pilot vehicle will be assisting with traffic management.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV177]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-HWY. 64) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions from LM 26.5 to LM 27.5: On Monday, 11/22/21 and Tuesday, 11/23/21, lane closures will be performed on the bridges over North Potato Creek from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. At least one lane will be open each direction at all time.

POLK COUNTY SR-30 TDOT Contractor both directions from LM 5.6 to LM 5.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the installation of a new retaining wall to repair damage from a landslide. The roadway is reduced to a single lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone.

[TDOT/Wagner/MAINT]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the construction of portions of the new bridge and the relocation of water lines. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 resurfacing from the Monroe County line (LM 0.0) to Waller Road (LM 6.2): During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures daily from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM to support the placement of final pavement markings and to work on the project punch list. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[APAC - Atlantic, Inc./Wagner/CNV200]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from near Welch St (LM 6.9) to north of Payne Lane (LM 11): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures during the day as the contractor works on the sidewalks and curb ramps. There will be the possibility of lane closures at night from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM as the contractor finishes work on project.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV182]

RHEA COUNTY SR-378 resurfacing from SR-29 (US-27 / LM 0.0) to west of SR-29 (US-27 / LM 1.61) and SR-30 from east of Railroad Street (LM 8.7) to near SR-29 (US-27 / LM 9.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both SR-378 and SR-30 during the day as the contractor works on this project. Expect possible long delays as flaggers will be directing traffic on this project.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV100]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic will continue to experience slight lane shifts with no shoulders at the entrance to the SIA roadway but there will be no lane closures on SR-29.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes: During the daytime, the contractor will be setting up shoulder closures at various locations in Franklin County on SR-156 and SR-15. The contractor will be installing new concrete footers for signs. A truck mounted attenuator will be on site during these closures.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNV194]

REGION 2 Crack sealing at various locations on various state routes: During this reporting period, the contractor will have lane closures in place in Grundy county on SR-108 from LM 17.81 to LM 21.89, Franklin County on SR-121 from LM 0.00 to LM 8.65 and Franklin County on SR-279 from LM 0.10 to LM 5.30. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Wagner/CNV114]

REGION 2 on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: The contractor will be repairing concrete pavement on the SR-111 SB off-ramp to SR-24 and the SR-24 on-ramp to SR-111 SB in Cookeville. The contractor will be pulling out concrete slabs and pouring fresh concrete back. Half the width of the ramp will be closed during construction. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNU373]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNU303]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Sweeping Corporation of America, Inc./Curtis/CNU328]

BLEDSOE COUNTY - CNV003: No loads over 10 feet wide.

COFFEE COUNTY - CNV145: The restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until the project is complete. The width of the open lane will only allow 12 feet of passage.

