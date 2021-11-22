TapClassifieds is recognized this year by Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for its innovation and consistent growth

TapClassifieds ranked on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and has been named one of Silicon Valley's Fastest-Growing Private Companies of 2021

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClassifieds announced today it was recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

TapClassifieds is also being recognized by Silicon Valley Business Journal this year on its list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies of 2021.

These awards recognize TapClassifieds’ continuous innovation and successful disruptive marketing strategies that set them apart. TapClassifieds creates modern-day communication tools to help automotive dealerships foster engagement and successfully convert shoppers’ interest to action, using analytics and attribution to effectively measure campaigns. In a single quarter in 2021, they placed over 20 million ads across their network.

TapClassifieds has also recently announced their release of TapCars.com, their new digital automotive marketplace focused on end-consumer privacy as well as connecting dealerships and shoppers through high-quality leads.

“We at TapClassifieds are honored to be recognized by both the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the Silicon Valley Business Journal for our hard work and innovation,” said Jaideep Jain, CEO of TapClassifieds. “Our success in recent years wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our customers, our team, and all of our partners. Our focus will continue to be on customer engagement and consumer privacy as we move forward with projects like TapCars.com.”

TapClassifieds continues to onboard new customers each week and is constantly expanding the TapAutomotive network, allowing dealers to showcase their inventory on platforms with highly engaged shoppers.

“Each year, the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silvergate, vice-chair, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across healthcare, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, they recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

About TapClassifieds:

TapClassifieds is an industry-leading digital marketing success platform that allows dealerships to reach, engage, and convert modern shoppers into customers. The digital marketing success platform includes access to the TapClassifieds Network of top digital classifieds and social media sites for automated inventory marketing and distribution to support dealerships in selling more vehicles. The platform's engagement and unified messaging capabilities help businesses easily engage with their customers through all communication channels. The company has been one of INC's fastest-growing private companies in the US for three years and has won several awards including, the AWA Digital Marketing Award, Silicon Review's 50 fastest-growing companies, Silicon Valley Business Journal fastest-growing private companies (2021), the SI 100 Most Promising Tech Companies, and the Red Herring Top 100.

For more information, visit www.tapclassifieds.com.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™:

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

