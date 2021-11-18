Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 5000 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Sunday, October 10, 2021, in the 5000 block of Fort Totten Drive, Northeast.

At approximately 5:45 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 23 year-old Patrick Nya of Adelphi, Maryland was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

