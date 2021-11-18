Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence), Theft One (Stolen Auto), and Burglary One Offenses: 2000 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence), Theft One (Stolen Auto), and Burglary One offenses that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:07 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victims’ property. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The victims vehicle was later located being occupied by the suspect.

As a result of the detectives investigation, it was determined that the suspect was also involved in a burglary at the listed location on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 21 year-old Kennith Phillips, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) and Burglary One.

