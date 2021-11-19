Abaco Systems Selected to Equip New Military Vehicles Securing Border of India
Abaco ultimately enables our customers to succeed – in this instance, by working with Paras Defence to meet the specific needs of the application with our best-in-class XVR19 single board computer.”HUNTSVILLE, ALA., UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abaco Systems announced an award of $1.5 million over the next two years with Paras Defence, which supports a defense public sector unit (DPSU) for the Indian armed forces. Abaco’s XVR19 single board computers (SBCs) will be used as part of the advanced radar on military trucks.
Mobile artillery fire from hostile forces has taken the lives of hundreds of warfighters and civilians over the years. Often, combatants can attack and move before they can be located and neutralized. The Indian armed forces have developed a new tool to quickly find these weapons after firing. The new truck-mounted advanced radar will give location details of fired hostile weapons like artillery, mortars, and rocket launchers. This allows Indian forces to plan and execute defensive or offensive military action, protecting both warfighters and civilians alike. This program gives the military peace of mind that they can counteract any threat coming their way and know exactly where and how to deploy countermeasure resources. Abaco supports this system with XVR19 6U VME SBC, a rugged single board computer featuring Intel’s highly integrated Xeon® E3-1505M V6 processor. The solution includes multiple SBCs on each truck.
Abaco faced a competitive vendor selection process and was ultimately selected for this design win based in part on our ability to integrate the XVR19 into the customer’s existing systems. With a focus on the customer’s time schedule and an ability to deliver exactly what the DPSU required for the specific application, Abaco’s innovative design of the XVR19 demonstrated our capacity to deliver the required functionality to enable the customer’s success. This project will contribute substantial assistance to the military’s ability to counteract threats and determine where it may be necessary to reinforce their borders.
Abaco’s XVR19 is rugged, air-cooled, and perfect for command-and-control applications typical of the defense and aerospace markets on land, sea, or air. The XVR19 offers enhanced processor performance and storage, with improved protection against obsolescence. It has the reliability and stability typical of VME-based products with long term availability assured from Intel’s long term-supported IoT (Internet of Things) CPU roadmap and Abaco’s Vivo FPGA-based VME interface. It also provides extended longevity that is further enhanced by Abaco’s industry-leading Product Lifecycle Management program, minimizing customers’ long-term costs of ownership. With integrated graphics and memory controller plus quad-core processing up to 3.0 GHz all in one device, the XVR19 provides an unmatched level of I/O bandwidth for both on-board and off-board functions as well as extended temperature capability and a range of air-cooled build levels.
Pete Thompson, vice president of product management for Abaco Systems, said, “Abaco is continually able to utilize innovative technology which ultimately enables our customers to succeed – in this instance, by working with Paras Defence to meet the specific needs of the application with our best-in-class XVR19 single board computer. This design win is further evidence of Abaco’s ongoing commitment to support warfighters across the globe with industry leading products.”
About Abaco Systems
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.
Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com
