FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, NOV. 18, 2021 CONTACT: Neil Bowman, director N.C. Livestock Office 919-707-3146 Final list of winners in the N.C. State Fair pig, goat and turkey shows announced RALEIGH – Following is a list of the winners in the N.C. State Fair pig, goat and turkey shows: Breeding Gilt Junior Breeding Gilt Junior Market Barrow Reserve grand champion shown by Mackenzie Cox of Richlands (Onslow)

Third overall and grand champion Got to be NC shown by Grace Grasty of Hurdle Mills (Person/Orange)

Reserve grand champion Got to be NC shown by Riley Balance of Wilson (Wilson) Youth Dairy Goats – Lamancha Youth Dairy Goats – Nubian Youth Dairy Goats – Oberhasli Youth Dairy Goats – Recorded Grades Youth Dairy Goats – Saanen Youth Dairy Goats – Toggenburg Youth Dairy Goats – Nigerian Dwarf Youth Dairy Goats – Champions Junior Market Meat Goats Grand champion shown by Scarlett Denning of Newton Grove (Sampson)

Reserve grand champion shown by Katelyn Hewitt of Reidsville (Rockingham)

Third overall shown by Zadock Jennings of Kenly (Johnston)

Grand champion Got to be NC shown by Laura Jessup of Ramseur (Randolph) Junior Commercial Doe Meat Goats Grand champion and reserve grand champion shown by Katelyn Hewitt of Reidsville (Rockingham)

Champion Got to be NC shown by Abby Gaskins of Greenville (Pitt)

Reserve champion Got to be NC shown by Scarlett Denning of Newton Grove (Sampson) Youth Market Turkey -jmp-