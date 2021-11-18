Final list of winners in the N.C. State Fair pig, goat and turkey shows announced
Final list of winners in the N.C. State Fair pig, goat and turkey shows announced
RALEIGH – Following is a list of the winners in the N.C. State Fair pig, goat and turkey shows:
Breeding Gilt
Junior Breeding Gilt
Junior Market Barrow
Reserve grand champion shown by Mackenzie Cox of Richlands (Onslow)
Third overall and grand champion Got to be NC shown by Grace Grasty of Hurdle Mills (Person/Orange)
Reserve grand champion Got to be NC shown by Riley Balance of Wilson (Wilson)
Youth Dairy Goats – Lamancha
Youth Dairy Goats – Nubian
Youth Dairy Goats – Oberhasli
Youth Dairy Goats – Recorded Grades
Youth Dairy Goats – Saanen
Youth Dairy Goats – Toggenburg
Youth Dairy Goats – Nigerian Dwarf
Youth Dairy Goats – Champions
Junior Market Meat Goats
Grand champion shown by Scarlett Denning of Newton Grove (Sampson)
Reserve grand champion shown by Katelyn Hewitt of Reidsville (Rockingham)
Third overall shown by Zadock Jennings of Kenly (Johnston)
Grand champion Got to be NC shown by Laura Jessup of Ramseur (Randolph)
Junior Commercial Doe Meat Goats
Grand champion and reserve grand champion shown by Katelyn Hewitt of Reidsville (Rockingham)
Champion Got to be NC shown by Abby Gaskins of Greenville (Pitt)
Reserve champion Got to be NC shown by Scarlett Denning of Newton Grove (Sampson)
Youth Market Turkey
