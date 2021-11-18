Submit Release
Final list of winners in the N.C. State Fair pig, goat and turkey shows announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, NOV. 18, 2021

CONTACT:

Neil Bowman, director  N.C. Livestock Office  919-707-3146 

RALEIGH – Following is a list of the winners in the N.C. State Fair pig, goat and turkey shows:  

Breeding Gilt 

Junior Breeding Gilt 

Junior Market Barrow 

  • Reserve grand champion shown by Mackenzie Cox of Richlands (Onslow) 

  • Third overall and grand champion Got to be NC shown by Grace Grasty of Hurdle Mills (Person/Orange) 

  • Reserve grand champion Got to be NC shown by Riley Balance of Wilson (Wilson) 

Youth Dairy Goats – Lamancha 

Youth Dairy Goats – Nubian 

Youth Dairy Goats – Oberhasli 

Youth Dairy Goats – Recorded Grades 

Youth Dairy Goats – Saanen 

Youth Dairy Goats – Toggenburg 

Youth Dairy Goats – Nigerian Dwarf 

Youth Dairy Goats – Champions 

Junior Market Meat Goats 

  • Grand champion shown by Scarlett Denning of Newton Grove (Sampson) 

  • Reserve grand champion shown by Katelyn Hewitt of Reidsville (Rockingham) 

  • Third overall shown by Zadock Jennings of Kenly (Johnston) 

  • Grand champion Got to be NC shown by Laura Jessup of Ramseur (Randolph) 

Junior Commercial Doe Meat Goats 

  • Grand champion and reserve grand champion shown by Katelyn Hewitt of Reidsville (Rockingham) 

  • Champion Got to be NC shown by Abby Gaskins of Greenville (Pitt) 

  • Reserve champion Got to be NC shown by Scarlett Denning of Newton Grove (Sampson) 

Youth Market Turkey 

 

 

-jmp- 

 

