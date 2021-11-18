Lane Restriction Saturday at Sound Wall Project on SB I-81 in Dauphin County

Contractor to remove temporary barrier

Harrisburg, PA – A lane restriction will be in place this Saturday on southbound Interstate 81 so a contractor can remove temporary barrier at the I-81 sound wall project in Dauphin County. The 2-mile project extends from Mountain Road (Exit 72) to Interstate 83 (Exit 70).

Weather permitting, traffic will be restricted to a single lane on southbound I-81 at 6:00 AM Saturday, November 20. The center lane will be closed beginning just north of the Colonial Road overpass so the temporary barrier closing the right lane can be removed. All traffic will be shifted to the left lane.

This work is expected to be completed by early afternoon, at which time all traffic restrictions will be lifted.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This $8,982,712 contract was awarded to Deblin Inc., of Mechanicsburg, and includes the construction of six sections of sound wall, drainage improvements, shoulder widening, new guide rail, barrier, signs and pavement markings.

This project is expected to be completed this month.

