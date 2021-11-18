Government Release: " NexNord Products meet the conditions for Authorization under UV Radiation Devices under PCP ACT
Nexnord developed new "UVC LED" Technology for Air Duct Ventilation systems 70 watts at 280 nanometers and 2200mw's of Radiant Flux eliminates viruses bacteriasBRANTFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexNord Technologies in Brantford Ontario developed new UVC LED Technology in the fall of 2020 responding to the governments request to help fight Covid anyway possible.
The advancement of UVC LED chips allowed us to produce a 70 watt 280 nanometer technology at 2200 mw's of Radiant Flux to eliminate viruses, bacteria's and mold in Air Duct Ventilation Systems.
The unit simply mounts in the Intake portion of the air duct aimed into the air flow and with 8' of frontal projection begins the elimination process in seconds.
Installing this technology in RTU's or wherever your air ventilation system is located allows us to cover a "whole" building from a few locations as opposed to having to mount other products in every room increasing installed costs and maintenance.
The Titan in duct unit allows for low cost installation, central maintenance location is "lock up--tag out" and meets all safety standards laid out by various governing bodies.
Older conventional UVC Lamp technology at 254 nanometers being ineffective against the virus is now replaced by safe, powerful LED technology.
The Titan LED's contain no lead or mercury like other products, the whole fixture is cradle to cradle in other words totally re-cyclable, does not require special removal and disposal costs and is rated 9-10 years depending on air ventilation times.
As well our control packages allow for on/off monitoring, readings of each individual LED, voltage input, CO2 detection and reading and much more. We can virtually build in any control technology a company needs and tie into their existing dashboard and add to it as required.
These controls allow for remote viewing in a controls room, in your car or at home and immediate alarms will signal a problem wherever you may be which is key for maintenance staff..
Installations are on going in the United States, Canada, Dubai and the United Kingdom as the technology is being recognized as the best resolution to fight viruses, bacteria's and mold. We are working with partner technologies as well to form a strong team to continue to eliminate the existing but also prepare long term for what comes next in the future.
We work with filter companies as they realize a filter cannot possibly catch all the pathogens like Covid as it is only .11 microns and the variants are even smaller, faster and travel further. As well the filter now becomes a BioHazard filled with whatever particles it does catch and requires full PPE, special disposal and associated costs. One of our partners has created a special disposal bag for filters that after use it biodegrades and disappears --no landfill.
Schools, Long Term Care are prime targets of the viruses as well all know now the viruses are airborne and air ventilation is a prime carrier which is why we have taken the technology approach we have to head it off before it gets started.
A prime example is the Unisus International School in Summerland British Columbia Canada where we have 14 units installed to cover a large school. It was extremely important to Unisus to protect their teachers, staff and especially the students as they come in from all parts of the world. Important to them is we now have acceptance authorization from the Government under the Pest Controls Act and will be to all others as well.
