Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,320 in the last 365 days.

Treasurer Magaziner Announces Pension Fund Reaches New All-Time High of $10.64 Billion

Pension Fund earns more than $2.28 billion over the last year

The Rhode Island pension fund continued its strong performance, finishing the month of October 2021 with a new all-time high of approximately $10.64 billion after earning more than $2.28 billion over the last year.

"Strong investment performance for the pension system is important, not only for Rhode Island teachers, nurses, and first responders who deserve retirement security, but also for all taxpayers who help fund the system," said Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "Our 'Back to Basics' investment strategy is helping the pension fund reach all-time highs while supporting economic opportunity and providing thousands of Rhode Islanders with financial stability."

During the month of October 2021, the pension fund returned 2.85%, beating its actuarial benchmark of 2.72%.

The pension fund also continued to outperform?a?traditional 60% stock / 40% bond portfolio, achieving annualized returns of 26.57%, 13.71%, and?11.27% for the trailing?one-year,?three-year, and five-year periods. A 60% stock / 40% bond portfolio would have returned only 21.02%, 13.03%,?10.23% over the same periods, respectively.?

Additional information about the Rhode Island pension system, including the 'Back to Basics' investment strategy and performance, can be found online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's "Transparent Treasury" initiative at investments.treasury.ri.gov [r20.rs6.net].

All performance is reported on a "net of fees" basis.

You just read:

Treasurer Magaziner Announces Pension Fund Reaches New All-Time High of $10.64 Billion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.