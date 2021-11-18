Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Growth and key Industry Players, 2021 Analysis and Forecast

Reports And Data

The global homeland security and emergency management market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global homeland security and emergency management market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors providing impetus to market revenue growth are to provide individuals with welfare and safety in the event of an emergency or tragedy. Emergency management is a discipline that focuses on avoiding and dealing with risks, particularly those with catastrophic consequences for regions, communities, or entire countries. Emergency preparedness management is dependent on coordination of contingency planning at all levels of government and non-government organizations, including community and individual organizations.

The Homeland Security and Emergency Management market's competitive environment provides information on company profiles, product portfolios, production models, sales, and business expansion plans. It also includes information on share, size, sales growth, gross margins, and price analysis. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, alliances, corporate and government transactions, product releases, and brand promotions, among other topics. It also includes SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analyses to provide insight into the's competitive environment.

Major Companies Profiled In The Report:

• IBM

• Raytheon Company

• Northrop Grumman

• General Dynamics

• FLIR Systems

• Thales Group

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Leidos

• Unisys

• Lockheed Martin

• Others

By Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Homeland Security

• Emergency Management

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Security

• Critical Infrastructure

By Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• New Installation

• Upgrade

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Benelux

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

