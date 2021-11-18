TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE CELEBRATES NATIONAL RURAL HEALTH DAY

–Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today are joining the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) and other key stakeholders to celebrate National Rural Health Day. Each year marks an opportunity for rural communities and individuals across the country to recognize the importance of rural health care and the unique challenges faced in rural communities across Texas.

“TDA heads up the State Office of Rural Health in Texas,” Commissioner Miller said. “And I know just how important it is to see that our rural health care providers receive the tools they need to successfully care for Texans. My folks were able to secure over $40 million in COVID-19 assistance to Texas rural hospitals over the past 18 months. Anything we can do to help- we will.”

National Rural Health Day was created to showcase rural America and increase awareness of rural health-related issues. Events recognizing National Rural Health Day are taking place across the state today and promoting the efforts of the State Offices of Rural Health (SORH).

“Nearly one in every five Americans lives in a rural community, and we need to recognize, understand and help meet the challenges they face when it comes to health care,” Commissioner Miller said. “I’m proud to stand by our neighbors and friends in rural Texas to celebrate National Rural Health Day and learn more about how we can help them meet their individual health care needs.” Approximately 62 million people — or nearly one in five Americans — live in rural and frontier communities throughout the United States. SORH plays a key role in fostering relationships, disseminating information and providing technical assistance to improve access and quality of health care for rural citizens.

Texas SORH supports rural Texans through multiple programs that are geared towards helping rural hospitals and rural health clinics across Texas with the recruitment and retention of healthcare providers, facility improvements, financial and operational improvement projects, hospital board education, as well as quality improvements for critical access hospitals.

Additional information about National Rural Health Day can be found here. To learn more about Texas SORH, click here. ###