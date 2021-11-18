Alveda King Calls for Nonviolent Unity Ahead of Rittenhouse Verdict
As one blood, one human race, we CAN resolve our differences peacefully.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation awaits the Rittenhouse verdict, Alveda King calls for prayers, wisdom and nonviolent unity with the following statement:
— ALVEDA KING
"Whenever emotions are high, and threats of racial unrest mount, those who believe in prayer must rise to the occasion. That time is now. In Georgia, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma, there are situations that are simmering; causing fear, anger, and confusion. These situations should be answered with wisdom and non-violence. This is an urgent clarion call to leaders and communities at large to pray and unify with love and human dignity as we respond to our concerns with nonviolent action.
As Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said: 'Hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. We must meet the forces of hate with the power of love.'
In Mark 4:39, Jesus calmed the storm and commanded, 'Peace, be still.' We must pray together for that same peace to calm the storm, so that our nation can begin to heal and come together as one nation under God.
As one blood, one human race, we CAN resolve our differences peacefully."
-- ALVEDA KING
About Alveda King: Dr. Alveda C. King is from Atlanta, Georgia, and serves as the Chair of the Center for the American Dream at AFPI. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and the niece of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King is the founder of Speak for Life, fighting for the sanctity and dignity of all life – from the womb to the tomb. She currently serves as a FoxNews contributor and host of the FoxNation show “Alveda King’s House.” Dr. King is a former college professor, served in the Georgia State House of Representatives, is a former presidential appointee, and 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+16154178149 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter