Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Grows to $180,000

Powerball reaches $205 million; Mega Millions grows to $74 million

JACKSON, MISS. – Mississippi Match 5, Powerball® and Mega Millions® are continuing their roll into the weekend.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of the in-state Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $180,000. If there is no jackpot winner for tonight’s drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, Nov. 20, drawing is anticipated to roll to $200,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $74 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $205 million.  

A Yazoo County player visited Lottery headquarters this week to claim their $150,000 Powerball winning ticket from the Saturday, Nov. 13, drawing. They purchased the winning ticket from Circle K on Jerry Clower Blvd. in Yazoo City. The player had four out of five numbers correct, plus the Power Ball. Additionally, they paid the extra $1 for the Power Play® option, which increased their winnings from $50,000 to $150,000.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396.  Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.

###

