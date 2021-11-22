GE APPLIANCES IS PROVIDING OPPORTUNITIES AND SUPPORT TO VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES AND THEIR COMMUNITIES.
NVBDC is Proud to Announce GE Appliances, Inc. as its Newest Corporate Member Supporting Veteran Owned Businesses
The way we work with our commitment to our country, inclusion and diversity, our community investments, and engagements with customers and users can be summarized in a few words: this is the GEA Way.””DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes GE Appliances as its newest Corporate Member. GE Appliances is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Kevin Nolan, President & CEO, GE Appliances
GE Appliances is an American home appliance manufacturer based in Louisville, Kentucky. It has been majority owned by the world’s largest multinational home appliances company, Haier, since 2016. In 1950, General Electric chose the Louisville area as the home of its major appliance division. Groundbreaking for Appliance Park officially began in 1951. In January of 1953, production officially began. GE has a long tradition of innovation and technology investment with many industry-first appliance inventions.
“Our goal is to be and be recognized as the number one appliance company in America,” said Kevin Nolan, President & CEO of GE Appliances. “We’re well on our way to reaching that goal. The last five years have been the best in our company’s 100-year history. The way we work, the commitment to our country, our commitment to inclusion and diversity, our investments in communities, and our engagement with customers and users can be summarized in a few words: this is the GEA Way.”
Springing forward to 2021, GE Appliances is a multi-billion-dollar global business unit that continues the tradition of technological innovation across the business. Still today, GE Appliances continues to build upon its reputation for manufacturing the highest quality and most reliable products. The company’s most well-known products include refrigerators, freezers, ranges, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, microwaves, and room air conditioners.
The company now employees 14,000 people – 7,000 of those jobs are located at its corporate headquarters in Louisville, Ky. The company also operates manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. In the last five years, GE Appliances has invested more than $1 billion to grow its US operations and created 2,000 new American jobs.
Born in the U.S. and backed by the world’s largest appliance brand, GE Appliances is the fastest-growing appliance manufacturing company in the U.S., with more than a century of industry experience.GE Appliances builds the world’s best appliances that are in half of all U.S. homes, and they contribute to local economies in every state. The corporation builds 2,333 units per hour, delivers an appliance every 4.5 seconds and ships 28.1 million parts and accessories. Focused on surpassing consumer expectations, GEA offers one of the largest appliance manufacturer's service organizations within the industry.
GE Appliances believes the owner is boss and constantly strives to create zero distance between the company and its owners. This tenet is central to the company’s way of doing business, which refers to as “The GEA Way.”
The GEA Way reflects the principles that have allowed for the transformation of the company, which has resulted in physical and fiscal growth, such as expanding into new product lines like small appliances and water heaters, to increasing U.S. manufacturing capacity. The principles are:
1.“We come together to make good things, for life.” This is GEA’s commitment to come together as a business to make the world’s best appliances and to positively impact communities where employees live and work.
2.“We always look for a better way.” GE Appliances is a place where everyone has a voice and is encouraged to ask “Why?” and offer “What if?” GEA believes innovation is powered by its people, and its people are powered by their passion and creativity.
3.“We create possibilities.” GEA believes in removing barriers for people to achieve their dreams and pursue their passions. This means designing innovative products to enhance owners’ lives and investing in community education initiatives to help all children reach their full potential.
“The world of Supplier Diversity is forever evolving here at GE Appliances and having a proactive, creative, and intentional mindset will be key attributes to ensure positive trends in the years to come”, said Kirby Watson, Principal Program Manager, Supplier Diversity and Citizenship.
GE Appliances has a long history of Corporate Citizenship - investing to build stronger communities, promoting a culture of inclusion & diversity, offering hundreds of Energy Star appliances, and taking steps to help protect the environment. The company’s volunteer efforts and investments with community partners connect people with the resources they need to be successful and shape the future workforce. Whether they are mentoring students, investing in manufacturing pathway programs, or revitalizing entire neighborhoods, GE Appliances’ employees show how much they values their communities by sharing their time and their talents. GE Appliances strives to provide competitive business opportunities for all suppliers, including Small, Small-Disadvantaged, and Small Women-Owned Businesses and has publicly declared its intention to double its diverse supplier spend. In 2021, the business published its first Corporate Citizenship Report outlining its progress as a company and charting a path forward for the future. Corporate Citizenship Report - GE Appliances - 2020.
“We are filled with excitement, at NVBDC, about the boundless new upcoming opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
For more information on this opportunity with GE Appliances and learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
