RIDE to Host October 18 Event to Celebrate AmeriCorps Opening Day

PROVIDENCE, RI – On Monday, October 18 from 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m., the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) and ServeRI will host an AmeriCorps Opening Day event, in partnership with the AmeriCorps Office of Regional Operations, to recognize the commitment and contributions AmeriCorps members make to Rhode Island communities. The event will take place at the BankNewport City Center, 2 Kennedy Plaza, in Providence. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, an AmeriCorps alum, will help kick off the event.

“I have been inspired watching Rhode Islanders step forward to help our kids and communities recover from the pandemic and thrive,” said Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “I am excited to celebrate our outstanding AmeriCorps members for committing their energy and talents to make our communities and our state better for all of us.”

Members of the media and the public can participate in the event by registering at www.serverhodeisland.com/openingday.

AmeriCorps will provide more than 2,600 individuals the opportunity to commit to long-term volunteer projects to meet education, housing, health, environmental, and other community needs across Rhode Island over the next year. They will join more than 270,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serving in more than 45,000 locations nationwide. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture.

RIDE operates ServeRI, the Governor-appointed state service commission that coordinates Rhode Island’s AmeriCorps programs and promotes volunteering across the state. RIDE and ServeRI awarded $1.9 million in AmeriCorps grants and $1 million in AmeriCorps Education Awards for Fiscal Year 2022. This year, Rhode Island’s ServeRI AmeriCorps members will serve in various capacities with FabNewport, Family Service of Rhode Island, Farm Fresh Rhode Island, NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, Providence After School Alliance, SAGA Education, Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services, Teach For America, and TerraCorps.

Individuals looking to serve and organizations seeking AmeriCorps funding can learn more at www.serverhodeisland.com.