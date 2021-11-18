For Immediate Release:

November 18, 2021

Nearly $5,000 in Late Fees and Penalties Result in Finding for Recovery in Northwest Fire and Ambulance District Audit

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 Northwest Fire and Ambulance District (Preble County) financial audit. The audit included a finding for recovery totaling $4,889 for late fees and penalties.

Late fees and penalties are not considered a proper public purchase and appropriate use of tax payer dollars.

The former Fiscal Officer, Cynthia Messick, was responsible for the following penalties and fees:

Internal Revenue Service for $1,933;

Cleveland Collection Agency for $299;

Ohio Department of Taxation for $1,345

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System for $211; and

During 2018, there were numerous penalties and interest related to credit cards and credit accounts at various vendors including Lowes, WEX Fleet Universal, Visa, and Century Link. The total of all penalties and interest was $580.

Current Fiscal Officer, Carol McDermitt, was responsible for the following penalties and fees:

Internal Revenue Service for $264;

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System for $18; and

During 2019, there were numerous penalties and interest related to credit cards and credit accounts at various vendors including WEX Fleet Universal, Visa, and Dayton Power and Light. The total of all penalties and interest was $239.

Findings for recovery were issued against Cynthia Messick in the amount of $4,368 and against Carol McDermitt in the amount of $521, both in favor of the District and due to the EMS Fund in the amount of $1,420 and the remaining $3,469 due to the General Fund.

A full copy of this report is available online.

