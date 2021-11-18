Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,328 in the last 365 days.

Nearly $5,000 in Late Fees and Penalties Result in Finding for Recovery in Northwest Fire and Ambulance District Audit

 

 

 

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

November 18, 2021                                                               

                                                                                               

Nearly $5,000 in Late Fees and Penalties Result in Finding for Recovery in Northwest Fire and Ambulance District Audit

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2018-2019 Northwest Fire and Ambulance District (Preble County) financial audit. The audit included a finding for recovery totaling $4,889 for late fees and penalties.

 

Late fees and penalties are not considered a proper public purchase and appropriate use of tax payer dollars.

 

The former Fiscal Officer, Cynthia Messick, was responsible for the following penalties and fees:

  • Internal Revenue Service for $1,933;
  • Cleveland Collection Agency for $299;
  • Ohio Department of Taxation for $1,345
  • Ohio Public Employees Retirement System for $211; and
  • During 2018, there were numerous penalties and interest related to credit cards and credit accounts at various vendors including Lowes, WEX Fleet Universal, Visa, and Century Link. The total of all penalties and interest was $580.

 

Current Fiscal Officer, Carol McDermitt, was responsible for the following penalties and fees:

  • Internal Revenue Service for $264;
  • Ohio Public Employees Retirement System for $18; and
  • During 2019, there were numerous penalties and interest related to credit cards and credit accounts at various vendors including WEX Fleet Universal, Visa, and Dayton Power and Light. The total of all penalties and interest was $239.

 

Findings for recovery were issued against Cynthia Messick in the amount of $4,368 and against Carol McDermitt in the amount of $521, both in favor of the District and due to the EMS Fund in the amount of $1,420 and the remaining $3,469 due to the General Fund.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

 

 

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

You just read:

Nearly $5,000 in Late Fees and Penalties Result in Finding for Recovery in Northwest Fire and Ambulance District Audit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.