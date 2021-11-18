TV Meteorologist Guy Brown’s Debut Children’s Book Aims to Inspire Young Scientists and Future Weather Forecasters

Guy Brown's Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be was fully funded on Kickstarter. A companion journal and a sheet of weather stickers are included in the Meteorologist in Training book set. This is TV meteorologist Guy Brown's first book.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science Naturally is pleased to announce the release of TV meteorologist Guy Brown’s debut children’s book, Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be . In Guy’s book, he gives readers a behind-the-scenes look into a meteorologist’s daily life—and inspires a new generation of weather experts along the way.This book project was posted on Kickstarter in September, providing meteorologists, parents, educators, and science enthusiasts with the opportunity to support Guy and his goal of teaching kids about weather. The book received over 100% of its funding goal over the course of the two-week campaign.Weather is all around us. It's in the news, on the radio, and part of everyday conversations. Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be helps kids understand a piece of natural science that is always present and important—determining when you can go to the pool, when your soccer game will be cancelled, and when you should wear a jacket.In the book, Guy Brown shares his notes on everything from weather forecasting tools, like satellites and radar, to types of extreme weather conditions and ways you can stay safe when they arise. Far more than just cloud and severe weather education, Tillywig Toy Awards praises this book for including “a host of animals, domesticated and wild, whose adaptations have helped them survive or thrive in strong weather.”This title encourages young readers to think about connections that exist in the world around them. Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be shows that weather affects all living things and that looking out for changes in the weather is an important part of life for humans and animals alike.“Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be is a terrific introduction to weather and the tools of forecasting. Informative, entertaining, and uplifting—this book features vivid illustrations and rhyming chapter titles that are inviting and relatable. I highly recommend this book for young readers, and for parents and teachers as well.”—Spencer Christian, Weather Forecaster, ABC7 News, San Francisco, CAScience Naturally will be releasing a guided activity journal to expand and extend readers’ natural curiosity. Complete with temperature zone coloring pages, thought-provoking Q&A exercises, weather preparedness badges, and more, My Weather Journal is a fun way to continue exploring Guy’s weather tips and tricks. Sets containing the book, the companion journal, and a bonus sticker sheet will also be available for purchase.An extensive Teacher’s Guide with additional content, hands-on activities, and articulation of the Next Generation Science Standards can be downloaded from the Science Naturally website free of charge. With activities such as, “Find the Sea Lion Pup” and “A Day at the Watering Hole,” the Guide is a valuable resource for parents and educators.Author Guy Brown studied meteorology at Towson and Mississippi State Universities. Guy a worked for CBS, ABC, and NBC affiliates around the country, from Washington, D.C., to Cheyenne, WY, then to Madison WI. You can find Guy forecasting the weather on-air today in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area of Minnesota. Guy enjoys volunteering at local elementary schools, where he can share his passion for meteorology with lots of children. He is an active member of the National Weather Association and the National Association of Black Journalists.Illustrator Mario Lugo resides in São Paulo, Brazil. Born in San German, Puerto Rico, he is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, but his joy comes from expressing himself through art. He has taken painting, drawing, and computer science classes but is largely self-taught. Mario and his twin brother, Manuel, relocated to São Paulo in 2018, where Mario established himself as an illustrator and tattoo artist. This is his first book.Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Our books are distributed to the trade by the National Book Network [NBNbooks.com (domestic) and NBNi.co.uk (international)]. For more information about our publications, direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact Info@ScienceNaturally.com. Cover images and sample content available at ScienceNaturally.com.Look Up to See What the Weather Will BeWritten by Guy Brown • Illustrated by Mario LugoEnglish • Ages 7-10 • 8.5 x 11” • 54 pagesHardback ($16.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-42-6 • November 2021Paperback ($14.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-43-3 • November 2021eBook ($13.99) ISBN: 978-1-938492-44-0 • November 2021Spanish-language edition ISBN: 978-1-938492-73-0 • Coming April 2022My Weather JournalEnglish • Ages 7-10 • 6 x 8” • 54 pagesPaperback ($9.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-75-4Meteorologist in Training SetContains: Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be,My Weather Journal, and sticker sheetSet with Hardback Book ($24.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-77-8Set with Paperback Book ($21.95) ISBN: 978-1-938492-76-1

