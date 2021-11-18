Lin Honeycutt on Sharing the Christmas Spirit All-Year Long
Lin Honeycutt Talks About Extending the Magic of the HolidaysRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s an oft-repeated phrase that tends to lose meaning after a while, but people like Lin Honeycutt know that sharing the Christmas spirit doesn’t have to stop after the party ends. He talks more about how this value has helped him lead a better life.
The meaning of Christmas has never been about price tags but about the generosity of spirit. For Lin Honeycutt, a 30-year member of the North Carolina Baptist Men and the co-owner of The Holiday Light Store with wife Cindy, he’s found ways to keep those feelings going all year round. He talks about how this manifests in his life and why it’s brought just as much joy to him as those around him.
Surrounded by Light
When it comes to holiday magic, Lin Honeycutt has one advantage that most people don’t have. After learning how to fix his own Christmas lights in North Carolina, he realized there was more demand than supply when it came to repairmen in this niche specialty.
That’s how he wound up starting The Holiday Light Store after retiring from being an auto mechanic. While he’s certainly the busiest in the late summer and fall, he’s constantly surrounded by the symbols of the holidays that serve as more than visual reminders as to why this became a passion for him.
Part of what makes December 25 so special is that it’s one of the darkest times of the year. When we lose all that light, the darkness can start to feel eternal. Lin Honeycutt fights that feeling with more than just electricity. Whether he’s chatting with a customer in Alaska on the phone or fixing a holiday ornament for a neighbor, he considers how his words and actions can spread further than he could ever imagine.
Lin Honeycutt on Ripple Effects
Part of why Christmas feels so good for people is because it sets off a chain reaction. A smile, a kind word, a sweet gesture: these small acts warm the heart and inspire people to go the extra mile for others.
Lin Honeycutt knows that the ripple effects are every bit as powerful in July as they are when Jingle Bells is being played on repeat. Seen far and wide, his custom light displays touch people that he’ll never meet. He keeps this principle in mind with everything he does, long after he leaves work for the day.
Getting to this point may not have been straightforward, but it certainly was worth it. When he looks back at this past, it’s this value more than any other that reminds him of his place not only in his personal faith but also in the larger world. It’s a feeling that remains precious to him every day of the year.
