The Marine Corps Reserve Association joins the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization Task Force.
Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.
Maintaining a well-equipped and trained reserve component is critical to national security.
Maintaining a well-equipped and trained reserve component is critical to national security.

The National Veterans Business Development Council welcomes the Virginia-based Marine Corps Reserve Association to the Military and Veterans Organization Task Force. The MCRA serves members of the Marine Corps Reserves by promoting professional development and the importance of maintaining a strong Marine Corps Reserve Division. Keeping well-equipped and trained reserve components in the armed forces helps preserve the security of the United States.
— Col. Paul K. Hopper, Marine Corps Reserve Association National President
"Becoming a member of the National Veterans Business Development Council is extremely exciting. Being a member within this Task Force will allow the Association to support Marine veterans further to ensure they obtain all the benefits in being a veteran-owned business," stated the National President of the Marine Corps Reserve Association, Col. Paul K. Hopper, USMC (Ret)
The NVBDC's Military and Veteran Organization Task Force will collaborate with the MCRA to identify Veteran-Owned Businesses and provide information about NVBDC resources and the importance of third-party certification.
"We look forward to learning more about the Marine Corps Reserve Association's history, events, and programs and sharing them with our task force members. Creating reciprocal business relationships enhances the values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity," stated U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
About NVBDC
The National Veteran Business Development Council is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control.
