1st Annual Lunch and Laugh Seeks to Raise $25K to Support 43-Year Old Institution
Comedy. Community. Commitment.
One brick, one building, one block at a time.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alkebu-lan Village proudly presents its 1st Annual Lunch and Laugh fund raiser celebrating comedy, community and commitment. This event will be held on Sunday November 28, 2021 in the Alkebu-lan Village Blue Floor Banquet Room with the primary goal being to raise $25,000 to support the village’s programs and services. This will be an afternoon of inspiration, entertainment and intergenerational bonding. Upon arrival, event goers will take a courtesy professional keepsake photo then be ushered to their seats. The Alkebu-lan Village Culinary Pleasures program will be on duty to wait the tables.
— Marvis Cofield
Culinary Pleasures is an Alkebu-lan Village vocational training program aimed at exposing youth to career pathways in the culinary arts industry through hands on experience. Guests will be treated to four course meal service featuring selections from Village Pizza and Jamaican Pot. Protein options will be made available at the time of the ticket purchase to ensure an optimal dining experience.
The Alkebu-lan Village All Star Revue will inspire the crowd by hosting and performing a segment 100% conducted by the village youth. The main event, featuring clean comedy, will follow directly after hosted by Comedian TBarb featuring performances from local favorite Horace "HB" Sanders and national celebrity Damon Williams (Tom Joyner Morning Show). In the current non-profit financial climate, funding is fickle. Priorities of major donors are subject to change to meet ever evolving societal shifts causing sources of program support to vanish without warning.
Alkebu-lan Village has proudly served the Detroit community for over 43-years and in the process has impacted over 250,000 children and families. The primary objective of this fund raising and fun raising activity is to highlight the importance of developing an endowment for the Alkebu-lan Village and take an initial step toward that effort. In addition, we hope to inspire the community to see the brilliance and beauty of the youth. Finally, through this fun raising event, the entire village ages 1 to 101, will come together and enjoy the occasion as an intergenerational gathering. Visit www.alkebulanvillage.com/avlol for event and ticket information. For more details, contact organizer Gregory McKenzie at 313-578-1300.
Gregory McKenzie
Alkebu-lan Village
+1 313-578-1300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Building Positive Leaders