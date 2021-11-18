Supply Chain Analytics Industry Predicted to Garner $16.82 Billion by 2027 - Breaking all time Records

Supply Chain Analytics Industry

The rise in adoption of Big Data technologies is one of the major factors that drive the global supply chain analytics industry growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Production network investigation focuses to work on functional productivity and adequacy by empowering information driven choices at vital, functional, and strategic levels. It joins essentially the total worth chain including obtaining, assembling, dissemination, and coordinations. Store network inavestigation helps in expanding efficiency, lessening wastage, stock determining, and to further develop client relationship.

Factors, for example, ascend in reception of Big Data examination, expansion being used of prescient displaying to convey ideal execution, huge information supporting drives taken by government across the world, and upsurge in spending on Big Data framework drive the development of the worldwide production network investigation market. Besides, the need to acquire upper hand is helping the development of this market.

The software segment is anticipated to garner the majority of the Supply Chain Analytics Industry share in 2027, due to its benefits such as reduced inventory costs using smart demand sensing, enabling increased responsive transport logistics, facilitating new sales & operations execution (S&OE) workflows, optimization of workplans, and more. By supply chain analytics software type, the demand analytics and forecasting segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to need for analyzing & managing data in inventory levels during peaks and troughs.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Supply Chain Analytics Industry by Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,” the global Supply Chain Analytics Industry was valued at $4.53 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.82 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The retail & consumer goods segment accounted for the highest share in the Supply Chain Analytics Industry in 2019, for its need to limit inventory to boost profits. Moreover, intensified omni-channel sales options are also leading to demand for supply chain analytics solutions. However, the automotive industry is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period.

Region wise, the Supply Chain Analytics Industry size was dominated by North America in 2019. Factors such as presence of leading market vendors developing supply chain analytics in North America and high spending on Big Data technology in this region are the major drivers for the Supply Chain Analytics Industry growth. In addition, the deployment of supply chain analytics has increased in each stage of the retail process to predict market demands, manage inventory, and reduce operational costs, which is anticipated to significantly contribute toward the market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to have considerable impact on the growth Supply Chain Analytics Industry. This is attributed to adoption of supply chain analytics-based solutions to plan & adopt changing demand patterns post COVID-19 and adapt the supply chain accordingly for an organization. Further, increase in awareness regarding benefits of SCA among enterprises such as for shortage analysis, minimize costs, reduction in inventories and more. In addition, companies are advancing their SCA portfolio to facilitate clients for accessing data by using AI and machine learning, so that they can better model and predict demand, match supply-demand & automate ordering, allocate inventory with the right margin-optimization cost function and optimize their inventory in real-time to lessen the shortages.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By component, the software segment dominated the Supply Chain Analytics Industry size. In addition, the demand analysis and forecasting type is expected to garner highest share during the forecast period.

• On the basis of supply chain analytics deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest Supply Chain Analytics Industry share in 2019.

• Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment registered the highest growth in 2019.

• As per industry vertical, the retail & consumer goods segment led the Supply Chain Analytics Industry in 2019.

• Region wise, North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2019; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth during the Supply Chain Analytics Industry forecast period.

The key players operating in the global supply chain analytics industry include Oracle, SAP SE, IBM, SAS Institute, MicroStrategy, Tableau, Qlik, Infor Inc., Kinaxis Inc., and Manhattan Associates. This study includes market trends, Supply Chain Analytics Industry analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

