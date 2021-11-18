BMW Manufacturing expanding Spartanburg County operations with new logistics center

COLUMBIA, S.C. – BMW Manufacturing today announced that the company is expanding operations in Spartanburg County with the construction of a new $100 million logistics center.

The facility, which will be located on 120 acres off Freeman Farm Road, will enhance BMW’s logistics operations supplying parts to the 7-million-square-foot factory in Greer. When complete, the logistics center – being constructed by the company’s development partner Becknell Industrial – will be nearly 1 million square feet with an opportunity for future expansion.

To minimize the impact of truck traffic in the area, two private bridges will be constructed to connect the logistics center to the BMW campus: one over Freeman Farm Road and the other over Interstate 85.

The new logistics center and bridges are expected to be operational in mid-2022.

Since 1992, BMW Manufacturing has invested more than $11.4 billion in its Spartanburg County operations. The company’s manufacturing facility has produced more than five million vehicles – over 1,500 each day. To learn more about BMW’s Upstate manufacturing operations, visit the BMW Plant Spartanburg website.

QUOTES

“For nearly three decades, BMW has called South Carolina its second home. This expansion in our logistics operation represents our continued commitment to this state, and it will prepare Plant Spartanburg for the future. The new warehouse will allow us to consolidate our logistics processes as well as implement efficiency measures for a more sustainable logistics operation.” -BMW Manufacturing Co. President and CEO Robert Engelhorn

“More than just a major economic driver, BMW's Upstate operations – and the continued success of those operations – have helped transform South Carolina into a true manufacturing powerhouse. South Carolina applauds BMW Manufacturing for their longtime commitment to our state, our citizens and our communities, and we congratulate this great company on yet another expansion within our borders.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“BMW's presence in South Carolina proved to be a catalyst for economic transformation within our borders, fueling the growth of a robust automotive sector and paving the way for South Carolina’s worldwide reputation for producing highly advanced, premium products. This new logistics operation is yet another testament to BMW’s commitment and growth plans in our state. Congratulations to BMW on their continued success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"BMW's continued investment in Spartanburg County has been a transformative driving force of our county's economic success over the last two-plus decades. We cannot thank BMW enough for being a dedicated partner, investing in Spartanburg and creating opportunities for its people."﻿﻿ -Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt