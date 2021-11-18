New Music From West Of The Fourth

West Of The Fourth Album Art Connor Adams (left) and Don Kinahan (right) of West of The Fourth West Of The Fourth Logo

West Of The Fourth Excited To Announce Newest Single "Cowboys Brand"

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Alberta, Canada, West of The Fourth is excited to announce the release of their third single, “Cowboys Brand,” which is set to hit streaming services on Nov 26th, 2021. Following the amazing response to their first two releases “Cowpony” and “Merryflat Waltz” The band’s third single brings more energy and a bigger musical arrangement. Founding members of the Canadian Western music duo, Connor Adams and Don Kinahan, are excited to showcase their diverse musical ability with this new music.

With two successful releases under their belts the third offering from the duo “Cowboys Brand” is an exciting look into the bands rockin’ side

“Cowboys brand is simply a jacked-up song about cowboy s***. I took my experiences wrangling in the mountains, working ranches, and getting on bucking horses. Combined them with my love for playing live music and the song fell together in an afternoon in my good friend's pickup truck partying at the LRA finals. Whether it be a rodeo, working a ranch, breaking colts, or doing hard travelling, the cowboy spirit is about valuing lifestyle over a living. It's not worrying about a 400k account, or what comes tomorrow, it's about living your fullest each day, and seeking the adventure that comes with each sobering sunrise. It comes at a price though, choosing to chase your dreams leaves you hard up at times. I’ve been broke, stranded, busted up, and lost. It was my hardest days however, that lead me to my best. So, I don’t mind the scars on my face or the scars you can’t see, those hard times left me changed... branded in a sense. Branded with a purpose and an identity. Branded by adversity and adventure, and a brand you can’t take off, and I’m glad for that. There’s a cowboy in all of us, you just have to earn the title, and let me tell you; nothing worth having ever comes easy. And that’s what “The Cowboys Brand” means to me" says Connor Adams.

West of The Fourth is a band that seeks to span both traditional and contemporary themes through their music. Their songs are compelling and passionate, filled with interesting stories told from the saddle, with heartfelt tales that truly exemplify just what it means to be a cowboy. Their sound bridges the gap between contemporary country music, country waltzes, and country rock, West of The Fourth brings a unique and interesting sound to listeners from all around North America.

To learn more about West of The Fourth and to hear their music, visit their website at www.westofthefourth.com