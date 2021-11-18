Cooling Fabrics Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising use of cooling fabrics in sports apparel and protective wearing is a key factor driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cooling fabrics market size is expected to reach USD 3.59 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing health consciousness among consumers are factors resulting in rising number of individuals inclining towards sports & fitness activities, and boosting the use of cooling fabrics for manufacturing sportswear. Thus, the rising use of cooling fabrics for manufacturing sports apparel and protective wearing is expected to drive market revenue growth in the years to come. Cooling fabrics can maintain a comfortable body temperature during physical activities and hot weather. Manufacturers involved in making apparel and clothing for fitness, endurance sports, and outdoor recreation are increasingly utilizing textiles that can regulate body temperature. These companies are aiming to enhance cloth breathability to let heat escape and quickly pull perspiration away from the body after intense activities. This is driving demand for cooling fabrics in the sportswear textile sector.

Technological advancements in the textile industry are driving the implementation of technical fabrics with self-cooling properties as these help in regulating body temperature by managing moisture and heat. Various fabric engineering companies are increasingly investing in the production of high-quality cooling fabrics that are valuable for industries, including medical, sports, and emergency services. Advanced heat-regulating technical textiles using unique fabric construction help in assisting the natural cooling process of bodies.

Avail a Sample to know more about the complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4667

Companies profiled in the global market report include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Polartec, LLC, NILIT LTD, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, COOLCORE LLC, Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co., Asahi Kasei Corporation, HexArmor, and Invista.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In June 2020, Magid, a leading manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) announced the launch of a new product line which is powered by MISSION, an instant cooling innovations company. This new line of products is developed to create an industrial heat safety protocol in order to minimize the number of heat-related illnesses on job sites and at workplaces. Magid Cool powered by the offering of MISSION includes cooling neck gaiters/face covers, cooling bandanas, cooling skull caps, and cooling towels. These products are designed to fight industrial heat illnesses in the workplace.

The knitted segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global cooling fabrics market over the forecast period. Knitted fabric has high wrinkle resistance, versatility, durability, elasticity, and softness. These cooling fabrics allow the body to breathe and are comfortable while wearing.

The cooling fabrics market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing demand for sports apparel due to large population bases inclined towards sports & fitness activities is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the region.

The synthetic segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Unlike natural fabric, synthetic cooling fabrics are cost-effective, very durable, and have high strength. These properties are creating demand for synthetic fabrics for manufacturing sports apparel and protective wearing.

The sports apparel segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global cooling fabrics market during the forecast period. Growing health consciousness and inclination towards outdoor sports & fitness activities among consumers due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive demand for sports apparel manufactured using cooling fabrics.

Download Reports Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4667

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on textile type, type, application, and region:

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Knitted

Woven

Nonwoven

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Synthetic

Natural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Lifestyle

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4667

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the Cooling Fabrics market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the Cooling Fabrics market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the Cooling Fabrics market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the Cooling Fabrics market.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4667

Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Profenofos Market Trends: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/profenofos-market

Synthetic Fragrance Market Revenue: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/synthetic-fragrance-market

Fire Retardant Fabric Market Forecast: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fire-retardant-fabric-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics and industries and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market