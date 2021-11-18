Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering Free UV Germicidal Light with the Purchase of Duct Cleaning

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air is offering a special deal.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics from The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA), your home can create an estimated 40 pounds of dust each year. That’s why representatives with Bold City Heating & Air are proud to announce that they are now offering a free UV germicidal light with the purchase of duct cleaning.

Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air, revealed that with this one-of-a-kind deal, customers only pay $650 for the first 10 vents, and $35 for each additional vent.

As to why anyone should take advantage of this unique deal, the NADCA recommends routine air duct cleaning and maintenance, and not just to control dust - other contaminants, such as pet dander, pollen, powdery mildew and mold, and chemicals are also circulating along with the dust.

Pilakovic pointed out that there are a variety of benefits for purchasing a duct cleaning service. A few of those benefits include reducing the levels of dirt and debris, reducing the levels of other toxins, reducing symptoms from allergies and asthma, saving on monthly electricity costs, and ensuring that your home is safe.

In addition, those who take advantage of the offer will receive a free UV germicidal light, a $389 value, as well as a free system tune-up.

Regarding the free UV germicidal light that individuals receive at no cost with the purchase of a duct cleaning, a UV germicidal light is widely used as an air, surface, and water sanitizer. But that’s not all; UV germicidal lights destroy the ability of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens to multiply by deactivating their reproductive capabilities.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and https://boldcityac.com/blog/.

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

