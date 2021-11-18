Kombucha Market | Incredible Possibilities, Growth, Trend, Opportunities Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kombucha is a fermented tea that contains flavors of tea, sugar, yeast, and bacteria for fermentation and is widely consumed to detoxify the body. The global kombucha market offers a variety of flavors for consumers by adding essence to fermented drinks. Some of the popular kombucha flavors are citrus, herbs, & spices, coconut, apple, flowers, and mango. Kombucha helps in improving body function, lifts mood swings, boosts energy level, and improves digestion. Moreover, kombucha is used in the treatment of arthritis, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other degenerative diseases and helps in improving the immune system. The global kombucha market is growing rapidly due to the demand for alternative beverage drinks.



COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The kombucha market has seen surge in demand during the pandemic, as people are demanding healthy food & beverages, which improve the immunity and provides required nutrition, which is fueling up the global kombucha market. However, the food & beverage processing units are facing problems as raw materials & labors are unavailable due to the pandemic.

Owing to the lockdown implemented across various countries, national and international transport have been hampered, which has significantly impacted the supply chain of numerous industries across the globe, thereby increasing the supply–demand gap.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in application in medicine & drug manufacturing, demand for alternate healthy beverages in the food & beverage industry for the health benefits, and rising heart & cardiovascular diseases are boosting the demand of the global kombucha market. In addition, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, and demand for healthy food & beverages for improved immunity are the factors driving the global kombucha market. However, lack of awareness about kombucha as a healthy beverage and high increased calorie of kombucha drinks due to sugar content restrainthe growth of the market. Contrarily, increased use of kombucha by the pharma industry due to its medicinal properties will boost the market demand.

New product launches to flourish the market

Leading market players have come up with new & interesting flavors that have increased the demand for kombucha drinks. Companies like Wonder has launched some of the most innovative combinations of flavors and organic ingredients that are rich in taste as well as healthy for consumption. “14 oz” by Wonder Drink Kombucha is relaunched variant of the old drink by the company and it comes in new refreshing fruit flavors with the goodness of tea and other ingredients. 14 oz has less than 10 gm of sugar content, which decreases the calorie content and also has organic prebiotic plant fiber that is gluten-free. The launch of products like “14 oz” with minimum sugar with the same taste has been fueling up the demand of kombucha.

Awareness through social media

Marketing & advertisement teams of the market leaders are trying to promote kombucha using social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other sites to create awareness about the health benefits of kombucha. The active millennials on social media and more people joining the platform for entertainment & information are targeted to create demand for kombucha due to the awareness by the videos and posts. The social media teams are posting videos of brewing and trending them using popular hashtags so that it can have a wide reach. Some of the popular hashtags used are kombucha kombuchaontap #relaxation and many other hashtags that cab reaches people who love refreshing and rejuvenating drinks.

