NXTLVL Launches Proprietary NANO2O™ Technology for Infused Cannabis Products
NXTLVL, a cannabis R&D company, has formulated a drug delivery technology for infused cannabis products that provides faster onset and greater bioavailability.DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis R&D company NXTLVL has announced a new drug delivery technology for cannabis infused products. Founded by father-daughter team Roger and Meghan Davis, the product’s proprietary NANO2O™ technology has been in development for over a decade.
Products infused with the company’s NANO2O technology provide a 5-15-minute onset and 90% bioavailability, meaning users feel effects of 90% of the THC, not the usual <25% most products deliver. NXTLVL’s proprietary NANO2O technology is flavorless and available in powder or liquid for infusion into a range of products. Full spectrum formulation ensures that users benefit from the entire plant and achieve the full entourage effect.
“We’ve cracked the code on getting a higher concentration of THC directly into users’ endocannabinoid system by bypassing the liver for a much faster onset,” according to co-founder Roger Davis. “Our goal is to manufacture products using sourced ingredients of the highest quality for optimal health and wellness benefits.”
NXTLVL’s proprietary NANO2O technology was developed by the leading scientists in nanoemulsion micelle formulations. This unique micelle formation process enhances the water solubility of the active ingredients resulting in increased bioavailability and stability of cannabinoids. Nanoemulsions are oil-in-water emulsions with droplet sizes typically in the range of 100-500nm. NANO2O nanoemulsions are in the range of 10-50nm.
“Consumers want to get the full benefit of what they pay for,” said co-founder Meghan Davis. “They’re buying a cannabis beverage for $5 but with poor bioavailability, they’re really only getting roughly $1.25 worth of THC. Products infused using our technology deliver 90% of the THC concentration, much quicker than traditional infused products.”
NANO2O also reduces the rate of oxidation resulting in a longer shelf life of more than 18 months. The product can also withstand pasteurization temperatures and is not pH sensitive. NANO2O powders and liquids come in a water-soluble liquid in 25, 50, 80, or 120 mg/THC per gram and water-soluble powder formula in 50 and 80mg/THC per gram. NANO2O can also be tailored to customized formulas to include any level of cannabinoids as the manufacturer requests.
For additional information, visit https://gonxtlvl.com/.
