Global Sustainable Toys Market Is Expected to Reach $59.64 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable toys market generated $18.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $59.64 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growth in birth rate, emergence of games in bars and cafes, and developing economiesdrive the growth of the global sustainable toys market. However, growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge of social media marketing and rapid growth of the retail sector present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global sustainable toys market.

As people were mostly at home during the global lockdown period, the demand for sustainable toys increased to a great extent.

On the other hand, disruptions in supply chain, temporary closure of manufacturing facilities, and shortage of labor force caused challenges for the sustainable toys industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sustainable toys market based on form product type, age group, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the sports and outdoor toys segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding around one-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the action figures segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online channels segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North-America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global sustainable toys market analyzed in the research include Eco Kids, Le Toy Van, Green Toys, Legler, Tegu, PlanToys, LEGO, Hasbro, GOLIATH GAMES and CLEMENTONI.

