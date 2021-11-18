Specialty Fertilizers Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 36.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for controlled release fertilizers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market research report caters to the need for an industry-wide and economically updated research report for businesses that have the potential to offer lucrative data for business profitability and expansion in the current market scenario. It provides vital information pertaining to the current and estimated growth of the industry. The report also sheds light on the technological developments, product advancements, market volume, materials, market share, and an in-depth analysis of the Specialty Fertilizers sector. The report also carries a dedicated section that offers an extensive analysis of the prominent companies engaged in the market along with their detailed profiles and market position.

Ability of controlled release fertilizers to deliver the required amount of nutrients to plants regardless of weather conditions is driving demand for controlled release fertilizers. Lower application costs of controlled release fertilizers compared to water-soluble fertilizers is another factor contributing to its increasing utilization. The incorporation of controlled release fertilizer reduces labor costs, by eliminating the need to manually mix and monitor water-soluble fertilizers, and also reduces need for expensive injection equipment. Usage of controlled release fertilizers also eliminates chances of improper mixing of water-soluble fertilizer in the stock solution, which helps in enhancement of crop quality.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2020, ICL, which is a leading special chemicals and specialty minerals company announced the acquisition of Growers Holdings, Inc., which is an innovator in the field of process and data-driven farming. With this acquisition, ICL will further enhance its digital service offering and accelerate its global development road map.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue growth rate as compared to other regional markets in the global specialty fertilizers market in 2020. Increasing government initiatives encouraging adoption of sustainable farming practices to enhance crop productivity and reduce environmental impact is expected to boost growth of the specialty fertilizers market during the forecast period.

Major players in the market include Nutrien, LTD., Yara International ASA, ICL Group Ltd., K+S AG, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), The Mosaic Company, EuroChem Group AG, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nufarm, and OCI Nitrogen.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Micronutrient Fertilizers

Slow Release Fertilizers

Controlled Release Fertilizers

Customized Fertilizers

Water-soluble Fertilizers

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pulses and Oilseeds

Grains and Cereals

Commercial Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Regional Segmentation of the Market:

North America (U.S.., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report presents a holistic overview of the market in terms of market size, market share, regional analysis, regulatory framework, technological developments, product advancements, factors influencing the market growth, and impact analysis of the drivers and restraints. It offers an analysis of the factors having the potential to affect the dynamics of the demand and supply, along with current and emerging trends. These assessed key elements offer accurate insights into the market for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Major Objectives of the Study:

To offer a comprehensive analysis of the market scenario to derive an accurate forecast of the market and its major segments

Accurate insights into the future growth prospects of the market through an analysis of the influencing factors

Analysis of vital aspects of the market including cost analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment return analysis

Extensive historical and forecast estimation of the market revenue based on its key segments and key regions

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market along with exhaustive profiling of the key competitors, product portfolio, and manufacturing and production capabilities

An accurate and comprehensive 8-year forecast for the Specialty Fertilizers industry vertical on both regional and global scale

