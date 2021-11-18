Carbon Fiber Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Carbon Fiber Market Size – USD 5.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – New technological advancements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon fiber market size is expected to reach USD 12.93 Billion and register a robust revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for carbon fiber from aerospace and defense sector as well as from automotive, marine, and sports industries and sectors. Carbon fibers are strong and highly durable to stress, which makes the material highly dependable for a variety of critical and simple applications and products.

This is the latest report covering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Carbon Fiber market and its crucial segments. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor affecting the growth of the Carbon Fiber industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic standstill in the world have had an adverse effect on the Carbon Fiber industry. The report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the market dynamics and changes in the supply and demand and trends of the industry. The report also offers an initial and future assessment of the pandemic in the Carbon Fiber business sphere.

The aerospace and defense segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to wide usage of carbon fibers in aviation and defense sector owing to lightweight and high strength properties, which in turn increases fuel efficiency and maneuverability of aircraft in flight. Moreover, key players such as Airbus and Boeing have started using carbon fiber composites to build aircraft bodies.

Leading companies profiled in the global Carbon Fiber market report:

Carbon Fiber are Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Solvay, Jiangsu Hengshen Co. Ltd., Hyosung, and DowAksa

Market Segmentation:

The market for the Carbon Fiber industry is segmented on the basis of the types, applications, end-user industries, technology, and key regions, among others. The segmentation and sub-segmentation offer a better understanding of the key features of the Carbon Fiber industry.

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

PAN–based carbon fiber

Pitch–based carbon fiber

Rayon–based carbon fiber

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous carbon fiber

Long carbon fiber

Short carbon fiber

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting goods

Electrical & electronics

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Others (medical, oil & gas, 3D printing, high speed & metro train, hydrogen gas storage, electrode for batteries)

Regional Bifurcation includes:

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report contains data validated by the industry experts and contains a thorough analysis of the market drivers and opportunities that will contribute to market growth. The report also utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape and overall Carbon Fiber industry. It also covers the strategic initiatives undertaken by the key companies to offer the readers opportunities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

The evaluation of the companies involves assessment of production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, import/export, market share and size, revenue contribution, gross revenue, profit margins, and key business expansion strategies. Other vital information such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, government and corporate deals, agreements, and product launches, and brand promotional activities are also assessed in the report. Moreover, it also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants on navigating the entry-level barriers along with recommendations for established players to help them fortify their positions in the industry.

