Synthetic Rubber Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2021-2028

Synthetic Rubber Market Size – USD 18.40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synthetic rubber market size is expected to reach USD 24.90 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 3.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global synthetic rubber market growth can be attributed to increasing cost of natural rubber and various benefits provided by synthetic rubber over natural rubber. Synthetic rubber possesses better durability and extended service life as compared to natural rubber due to greater endurance to degradation and damage caused by chemicals and improved resistance to low and high temperatures, UV radiation, ozone, and weathering.

Moreover, the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Synthetic Rubber market and considers the current COVID-19 pandemic as one of the significant growth factors. The report is furnished with the latest happenings in the Synthetic Rubber market and the economic scenario in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers the present and future impact analysis of COVID-19 on the overall market. Along with that, the changes in the economic scenario and market trends are reported in the study.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2021, Trinseo made an announcement about signing an agreement with Synthos SA to sell its synthetic rubber business unit (located in Germany) for around USD 491.0 million.

Amon the product type segments, the styrene butadiene rubber segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Styrene butadiene rubber is a general-purpose rubber exhibiting improved abrasion resistance, better resistance to heat and aging, lower elasticity, and exceptional electrical insulation. It finds considerable use in tire manufacturing, and for seals, conveyor belts, and various other technical products.

Among the application segments, the automotive tire segment contributed largest revenue share to the global market in 2020. Synthetic rubber deforms on application of stress and when stress is removed, it returns back to its original shape. This characteristic is immensely beneficial in production of automotive tires for an improved grip on road surfaces. It also offers improved durability and better rolling resistance. Styrene butadiene rubber is the most commonly used material type in light application automotive tires.

The prominent players of the global Synthetic Rubber market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Synthetic Rubber products in the industry.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Synthetic Rubber Market:

DuPont, SABIC, SIBUR International, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and JSR CorporationThe research report gives a special focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the leading participants and offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and an investigative study for their evolution through extensive historical analysis. Additionally, the global Synthetic Rubber market is segmented into product types, applications, regions, and end-user industries. The report utilizes Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate predictions about the growth rate of the market. The study investigates and assesses the global Synthetic Rubber market in terms of market size, market share, and revenue generation. The report also assesses the growth of the segments of the Synthetic Rubber market over the forecast timeline.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Styrene Block Copolymer

Polybutadiene Rubber

Butyl Rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive Tire

Automotive Non-Tire

Industrial Goods

Footwear

Textile

Consumer Goods

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Synthetic Rubber market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the estimated value of the global Synthetic Rubber market by the end of the forecast period?

What are the fundamental factors propelling the growth of the global Synthetic Rubber market?

Which are the leading regions in the Synthetic Rubber market with the highest market shares?

Which regional segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast duration?

What are their strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in this market?

