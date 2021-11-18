Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market size worth $ 11,828.98 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Growing penetration of printed electronics and rising concern for upgrading and enhancing the semiconductor product quality and production standards in the semiconductor devices industry are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market ” By Product (Single-wafer Spray Systems, Single-wafer Cryogenic Systems, Batch Immersion Cleaning Systems), By Wafer Size (125mm, 200mm, and 300mm), By Technology (Wet Chemistry-Based Cleaning, Etch Cleaning, & Front Side Up Cleaning), By Application (MEMS, CIS, Memory, RF Device), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market size was valued at USD 5,880.28 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11,828.98 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.95% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Overview

Healthcare and life sciences industry is booming as it is going through a revolutionary advancement due to customer preferences, and changing demographics, amongst others. And, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems Technology used in medical devices is driving the growth of the market. The application of semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment in medical devices enables the developing and manufacturing companies to keep up with the latest trends and deliver their products to market more quickly. In the healthcare industry, medical and fitness devices are driving the demand for semiconductor wafers as healthcare and medical devices have evolved into home health and fitness devices.

The rise in the adoption of smart and compatible devices and feasible networks is significantly aiding in the growth of the global semiconductor wafer cleaning equipment market. Smartphone technology is developing in such a way that it is influencing the consumer’s daily marketing strategies, business activities as well as lifestyle. The acceptance of smartphone technology is a key factor in determining success in today’s technology. Due to this, the identification of the main factors that influence the consumer’s behavior towards smartphones technology is extremely valuable. Smartphones are witnessing substantial growth; their increasing adoption has led to an increase in the bulk manufacturing of the product. This growth in the demand for smartphones has led to the lessening of their cost overall. It is one of the factors that have led to the increasing adoption of smartphones worldwide.

Key Developments

Nanexa and Applied Materials have entered into a joint development agreement to validate, adapt and scale up Nanexa’s production of ALD-coated injectable drugs.

Lam Research Corp. announced the expansion of its manufacturing footprint in Oregon with a new 45,000 square foot facility in the city of Sherwood, planned to open in December 2021.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Applied Materials, Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research Corporation, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., KLA Tencor Corp, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market On the basis of Product, Wafer Size, Technology, Application, and Geography.

Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Product Single-wafer spray systems Single-wafer cryogenic systems Batch immersion cleaning systems Others







Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Wafer Size 300mm 200mm 125mm Others







Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Technology Wet Chemistry-Based Cleaning Technology Etch Cleaning Technology Front Side up Cleaning Technology







Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market, By Application MEMS CIS Memory RF Device LED Others







Semiconductor Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



