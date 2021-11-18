EPA Approves Registered Salt for use in De Nora ClorTec-SD On-site Generator to Produce Hard Surface Disinfectant
Allows companies to generate disinfectant where and when they need it.
De Nora is excited to introduce the ClorTec-SD generator, which allows our customers to make their own cleaning product for pennies, not dollars per gallon.”SUGAR LAND, TX, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De Nora announces the launch of the ClorTec® SD disinfectant generator. When used as directed, the ClorTec SD generator produces a ready-to-use (RTU) chlorine-based disinfectant that kills 99.9% of germs (Refer to EPA Registration Number: 91386-1 as amended November 2021 for use directions). The RTU solution is generated on-site in quantities adequate to address the challenge of continuously cleaning surfaces in hospitals, senior care facilities, offices, factories, schools and many other critical locations.
— Dr. Mirka Wilderer, CEO of De Nora Water Technologies
“Recent events have made people more keenly aware of the benefit of sanitizing and disinfecting their workspaces and common areas in addition to traditional locations such as in healthcare,” Dr. Mirka Wilderer, CEO of De Nora Water Technologies explained. “This has also created a demand for more cost-effective cleaning and environmentally sustainable solutions. De Nora is excited to introduce the ClorTec-SD generator, which allows our customers to make their own cleaning product for pennies, not dollars per gallon, and in quantities suitable for even large users, like hospitals, while reducing the impact of conventional product packaging.”
ClorTec SD systems producing on-site RTU solution use three common consumables - water, salt and power – to produce disinfectant using an electrolytic cell equipped with De Nora proprietary DSA® electrodes. Hospitals, senior care facilities, janitorial cleaning companies, schools and other US located businesses can quickly meet their surface disinfection needs by making their own effective, disinfectant where they need it, when they need it, using safe, readily available ingredients.
“More than 500 million people are already using water treated by De Nora technology. Our ClorTec systems have been providing reliable disinfection for water and wastewater treatment for more than 20 years” continued Wilderer. “Today, the EPA approval allows us to utilize the approved De Nora salt in innovative new ways and applications. As a partner of choice, De Nora is committed to the safety, health and success of our customers and communities.”
Always read and follow label directions. EPA Registration Number 91386-1 mandates specific salt to be used in the ClorTec SD system. Please consult De Nora to obtain the proper salt.
EPA FIFRA Registration does not imply approval for use as a disinfectant or sanitizer for locations outside of the United States. Please check your local regulations regarding biocidal claims and allowable uses in your region.
About De Nora
De Nora is a global provider of sustainable technologies and a partner of choice for industrial electrochemical processes and water and wastewater treatment solutions since 1923. Driven by a philosophy of continual improvement, De Nora delivers highly innovative electrodes, electrochemical systems, advanced filtration and disinfection technologies to solve the most challenging applications for public health, municipal, marine, industrial water / wastewater treatment needs. Today, De Nora is committed to developing unconventional solutions to address the Energy Transition toward decarbonization, the hydrogen economy and to ensuring clean water for all. More than 1,600 people provide the energy and expertise to fuel this exciting journey.
