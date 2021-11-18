Solifi Announces Continues Growth in North America with 11 New Customers and 14 Go-Lives to Date in 2021

Open finance platform accelerates digital transformation across secured finance market

MILTON KEYNES, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi (formerly IDS), a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced they have secured 11 new customers and 14 go-lives to date in 2021. With our unique open finance platform driving record-breaking growth and digital transformation, we now serve 34 of the top 50 U.S. banks, 7 of the top 10 U.S. equipment financing firms, including 2 of the 3 largest independents, and 3 of the top 5 U.S. factors.

“We are thrilled to offer secured finance organizations an easier way to manage and grow their business through our open finance platform delivered via a true SaaS solution,” says David Hamilton, Solifi CEO. “Access to an integrated technology ecosystem gives our customers greater economies of scale with a single strategic technology partner – everything in one place – as they pursue transformation to a digital-first business model.”

Solifi delivers a global portfolio of end-to-end integrated solutions for equipment, working capital (asset-based lending, factoring, wholesale/floorplan), and automotive finance firms. We’ve built a market leading technology platform that enables companies to benefit from an integrated and efficient software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The same pay-for-what-you-use technology we deploy at large, global banks, independent, and captive finance firms is the same technology and level of service we offer to growth stage organizations who benefit from a consumption-based, not user-based, pricing structure.

Our open finance platform is also driving strong growth across Europe. We recently announced several leading equipment and automotive finance companies selected Solifi to transform their business operations and expand their geographical reach with multi-country implementations across Europe. For example, we successfully migrated a global networking and cybersecurity manufacturer’s equipment finance business covering 14 countries in only seven months. Our highly experienced team consolidated the customers four contract management systems to our single and scalable SaaS platform.

To learn how our unified technology platform can transform your legacy system into a digital-first business model, please visit www.solifi.com.



About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.