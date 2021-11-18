An Inspiring Social Move from Virtual i Technologies; “Today I see” with Non-Profit, Eyes for Africa

Leading insurtech company, Virtual i Technologies joins hands with non-profit, Eyes for Africa to ensure that every day, one more person starts to see.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual i Technologies’ corporate social responsibility project, “Today I See”, was launched on 17th November 2021, in support of their non-profit partner Eyes for Africa, which provides ophthalmic treatment as cataract surgeries to people living in Ethiopia who do not have access to standard medical treatments. The launch event was graced by speakers including Veysel Sinan Geylani, Founder and CEO of Virtual i Technologies; Julie Tyers, Founder of Eyes for Africa; and Dr Abu Beyene.

Virtual i Technologies has been in the insurtech ecosystem since 2018, delivering AI-backed technological solutions for insurance underwriting and risk management that help the insurance industry shift from good-faith based decision making to data-driven dynamic decision mechanisms. They provide risk data visibility up to 100%, which has historically been 5%. Virtual i Technologies by carrying and continuing the same goal in this project helps people who are unable to reach enough sources have a chance to sight. “Today I See” was launched to provide medical solutions for cataract surgeries to visually-impaired children, adults, and the elderly in Africa.

Ms Tyers, who has been an ophthalmic nurse for over 40 years, said that “Sight is a right, not a privilege”. Since 2007, she has been instrumental in facilitating sight-restoring surgeries for patients in remote areas of Ethiopia. The main goal of this continued collaboration with Virtual i Technologies is “Every day, one more person starts to see throughout the year.”

Mr Geylani was inspired to extend his core business values to the world to spread love and kindness, to help fellow neighbors. “We do not just let the insurance industry see; we let the world see,'' he explained. Ms Tyers added, “With the collaboration, we can employ 2 local surgeons and purchase another portable ophthalmic microscope. This means 400 people will be able to see.”

Ms Tyers continued, “When you operate on one person, the impact is not only for this one person but the improvement of the whole society - a new future for all these people.” Mr Geylani also explained that their goal is to “ensure that every day, one more person starts to see thanks to the clients, investors, business partners and employees of Virtual i Technologies.”

About Eyes for Africa

Julie Tyers founded Eyes for Africa in Melbourne in 2007 when she realized that there was a significant need for free cataract surgeries in rural Ethiopia. They have conducted 16 campaigns in remote areas of Ethiopia and have restored eyesight to over 3,500 people. The organization is driven by the power of volunteers who work dedicatedly on these campaigns. To learn more about the wonderful work they do, as well as heartwarming stories of the people they have helped.

About Virtual i Technologies

AI-backed solutions for insurance underwriting

Founded in 2018 by Veysel Sinan Geylani, Virtual i Technologies provides intelligent solutions that allow the insurance industry to assess risks before insuring them. The company, based in Zurich and operating globally, enables the insurance industry to shift from good faith-based underwriting to dynamic and data-based decision making.

Created and patented by Virtual i Technologies, [VRS]™ Virtual Risk Space offers an innovative platform to assess risks of different sizes, from micro to large, before they happen. As a unique, technology-based and cost-effective platform, [VRS]™ brings immediate and visible results to the insurance industry.

With its outlier vision, Virtual i Technologies is awarded by Morgan Stanley Multicultural Innovation Lab, DXC Invitational Insurtech - Europe 2021, ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge, AGEAS INsure Open Innovation Program among others.

Launch Event: Today I see