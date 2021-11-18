Resveratrol Market On Position to Reach $131.0 Million by 2030 | botaniex inc., chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co

Resveratrol Market

The resveratrol market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising demand for resveratrol from nutraceutical

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resveratrol Market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” The global resveratrol market size was valued at $71.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $131.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by resveratrol as a supplement is anticipated to remain a major driving factor for the growth of the resveratrol market over the forecast period. Inherent benefits of the resveratrol in pharmaceutical applications to treat cancer, heart health and other chronic and cardiovascular disease has also contributed towards resveratrol market growth.

Additionally, the aging population is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of cosmetic industry in the countries like Japan, Latin America and others. According to WHO, the population in Latin America is aging at a rapid pace. Thus, this in turn is likely to offer immense opportunity for the growth of resveratrol market from the cosmetics industry during the forecast period in terms of value sales.

The usage of resveratrol as an ingredient in the cosmetic industry is significantly rising at a steady pace. This is attributed to various skin benefits associated with the use of resveratrol in various cosmetic products. Resveratrol are important ingredient in cosmetics as they offer antioxidant protection and also protect skin from UV radiation. Thereby these aforementioned benefits offered by resveratrol as an ingredient in cosmetics have increased its adoption among the manufacturers of the cosmetics industry, which, in turn, has propelled the growth of the overall resveratrol market in terms of value sales.

The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the resveratrol industry along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak consumers all around the world became health conscious and in order to boost their immunity power consumers were getting more inclined towards the consumption of dietary supplements made of invasive ingredients including resveratrol which in turn has boost the demand for resveratrol from the nutraceuticals industry. This, in turn, has made a positive impact on growth of the resveratrol market.

The global resveratrol industry is segmented are categorized into product type, form application and region. By product type, it is classified into natural resveratrol and synthetic resveratrol. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina and Rest of LAMEA).

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with key stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for partnership strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key resveratrol market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the resveratrol market analysis includes botaniex inc., chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd., evolva, foodchem international corporation, good-yg-biotech, haihang industry co., ltd , hubei sanxin biotechnology co., limited, honghao herbs, sichuan xieli pharmaceutical co. ltd and xi'an chen lang biological technology co., ltd.

