Translucent Concrete Market Size, Demand Overview and Recent Trends, Research Report by 2021-2028

Increasing demand for fine concrete in construction industry, robust growth in facade & wall cladding applications are major reasons behind market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global translucent concrete market was valued at USD 1,614.5 Thousands in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 139.7 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 74.00%. Translucent concrete is a fine material with various applications in the construction industry, such as buildings, furniture, and the ornament industry. Translucent concrete utilizes sunlight as a source of light to reduce the consumption of power for illumination. Because of the lesser energy used by translucent concrete, sunlight is used as a light source in the daytime. To increase its adoption rate across the globe, it brightens up and enhances the aesthetic view of the building. This type of concrete becomes beneficial for those countries which have low access to light.

There are three layers in Optical fiber as core, cladding and buffer coating or jacket. Transmission of light takes place through the core of the optical fiber. Like any other aggregate this fiber blends into the concrete. These optical fibers have the ability to transmit light from natural and artificial sources into spaces which are further enclosed by the translucent concrete panels. Transmission of light in the optical fiber takes place even at an incident angle greater than 60 degrees, because of which it is highly used. Transparent concrete does not contain coarse aggregates, it is manufactured using fine materials only. There has been a lack of awareness among the masses for the use and benefits of translucent concrete, which hampers its growth. But there has been increase in the research and development by knowing the fact and benefits provided by the usage of translucent concrete, which thereby expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Most of the large scale civil engineering structures such as tall buildings, underground buildings, big structures around the world as based on artificial lighting for illumination. These buildings in most of the places are stack together to each, and there is no natural light passing through them. Translucent concrete finds its application in such an area, thereby having many optical fibres into concrete light can transmit effectively with no loss conducted in the fibres.

The Middle East and Africa has the highest market segment among the region for the use of translucent concrete. Most of the countries in the middle east are expected to witness gains in light of rising construction activities which is further coupled with the growing number of infrastructural projects in the region.

There has been a variety of fiber-optic sensors in concrete structures that have led to the advancement in the technology of the construction industry in Europe. Moreover, Europe is the second-largest market for Translucent concrete. The manufactures of Europe for the translucent concrete have exported to various countries across the globe.

Key participants include Litracon Ltd, Lucem GmbH, Dupont Lightstone, Cre Panel GmbH, Italcementi Spa, Pan-United Corporation Ltd, Beton Broz, Glass Block Technology Limited, Florack Bauunternehmung GmbH, and Illuminart.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market for translucent concrete is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1% in the Middle East and Africa, followed by Europe and North America, with 79% and 73% CAGR, respectively. Increasing demand for green buildings for construction and infrastructure, robust growth in the fine concrete materials are the key factors to accelerate market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

• As of 2018, the facade and wall cladding segment was valued at USD 756 thousand. The translucent concrete, when used in facade & wall cladding, offers natural light transmission and saves electrical energy. It also provides high strength due to the presence of concrete as a raw material has one of the reasons for the growth of the translucent concrete market.

• The penetration of translucent concrete structures into the Asia-Pacific region is primarily due to population growth, leading to high electrical energy consumption in the region, especially in India, Japan, and China

• China’s Transportation Ministry of Science and Technology in April 2018 has announced the construction of smart roads which will charge the cars automatically. The road will be paved with electric battery, sensors and solar panels which will be embedded underneath a translucent concrete.

• The MEA region holds the largest market share in the translucent concrete industry. This is because the region has the presence of construction & infrastructure industry that focuses significantly on the development of modern and advance technological restaurant accessories, floorings, residential & commercial buildings, monuments, and worship places technologically.

• The translucent concrete, when used in facade & wall cladding as an application, saves electrical energy and offers natural light transmission. It is also weather-insensitive and hence, offers durability. As there is a presence of concrete provides high strength as raw material.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the translucent concrete market based on application, end-use, and region.

Raw Material (Revenue in USD Thousand; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

• Fine Concrete

• Optical Elements

Application (Revenue in USD Thousand; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

• Facade & Wall Cladding

• Flooring

• Others

End-Use Industry (Revenue in USD Thousand; Volume in Tons, 2018–2028)

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Others

o Furniture

o Ornament

The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.

Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Bifurcation of the Translucent Concrete Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

