Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market worth USD 27.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.52% - Report by

Market Giants : IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, ABB Ltd., IFSAB, Infor, Inc., Ultimo Software Solutions BV, MEX Pty Ltd., and Asset Works LLC

The growing need for all in one single platform that offers secure management of organization and asset and information is fostering demand for enterprise asset management” — Coherent Market Insights

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The ""Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The manufacturing segment of global enterprise asset management market was valued at US$ 398.01 million in 2019 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2019 and 2027.

Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), or Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), helps maintenance all task associated, people, tools, and space associated with your company. The key feature of EAM is that it enables a company to get its inventory, personnel, and resources in order and to make its employees efficient in their tasks.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3136

The increasing demand for cloud-based EAM solutions in order to gain a complete view of assets is a prime factor driving the market growth of enterprise asset management. Growing demand for innovative technologies such as AI and ML for reducing errors and the overall maintenance cost is again expected to augment the market growth. Moreover, increasing penetration of the internet around the globe coupled with the growing need for improving production efficiency is also expected to stimulate the market growth of enterprise asset management. Furthermore, growing concern over the security and privacy of data in an organization is further anticipated to augment the market growth of enterprise asset management.

Major Key players in this Market:

IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, ABB Ltd., IFSAB, Infor, Inc., Ultimo Software Solutions BV, CARL International SA e Maint Enterprises, LLC, Mainsaver, Inc. MEX Pty Ltd., and Asset Works LLC.

From the geographical point of view, North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the strong presence of the IT &software industry in the region. According to CompTIA, Inc., the United States is the largest tech market in the world, representing 32% of the total, or approximately $1.7 trillion for 2020. In the U.S., as well as in many other countries, the tech sector accounts for a significant portion of economic activity.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Covered FAQ’s:

What factors will limit the growth of the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market?

In the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) industry, which end-use segment will grow at the fastest CAGR?

In the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market, who are the up-and-coming players?

Is the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market very concentrated?

Which factors are promoting the growth of the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market?

What are the most recent Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) product innovations?

In the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market, which product segment will be the most profitable?

What reasons are causing the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) market to become more competitive?

What strategic actions have the players in the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) industry taken?

Which part of the country will see inactive growth?

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/3136

Table of Content

1 Research Objectives and Assumptions

2 Market Purview

3 Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Enterprise Asset Management Market

5 Detailed Segmentation By Device Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

6 Detailed Segmentation By Technology Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

7 Detailed Segmentation By Deployment Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

8 Detailed Segmentation By Vertical, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

9 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Section