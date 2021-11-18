Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Share Value to Surpass USD 5.4 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Study] According to market research report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Agricultural Adjuvants Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 3.2 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2026, at 7.5% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Nutrein Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Nufarm Limited, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Nouryon and Others.

What are Agricultural Adjuvants? Report Overview & Coverage:

Agricultural adjuvants are a composite that is often used for enhancing and multiplying the measures from pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and other agents that are used for controlling and regulating unwanted pests. These adjuvants are often not useful when sprayed primarily and are used as composite substances. Among the various types of agricultural adjuvants, the most common ones are surfactants, emulsifiers, oils & salts.

Industry Major Market Players

BASF SE

Nutrein Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Nufarm Limited

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

Nouryon

Stepan Company

Croda International plc.

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc.

INNVICTIS Crop Care

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer LLC

KALO Inc.

Corteva Agriscience Inc.

Market Growth Drivers

The global agricultural adjuvants market is expected to witness a higher market growth during the advent of the forecast period owing to contributing factors such as the rising need for green-based adjuvants coupled with increasing demand for improving efficiency to name a few. Additionally, increasing the efficacy and effectiveness of agrochemicals coupled with an increased focus on the health of the consumers will increase the footprint of the global agricultural adjuvants market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, increased consumption of organically produced foods during the forecast period owing to the manufacturing of adjuvants products at cost-effective measures is expected to fuel the growth of the global agricultural adjuvants market during the advent of the forecast period.

The global agricultural adjuvants market is driven by increasing demands for decreasing contamination of freshwater bodies coupled with rising integration of herbicides-based applications to name a few. Additionally, the advanced technologies in the pesticide application coupled with rising disposable income among consumers are expected to boost the growth of the global agricultural adjuvants market during the advent of the forecast period. However, stringent regulations for manufacturing adjuvants and disruptions in the supply chain due to the ongoing pandemic are expected to hamper the growth of the global agricultural adjuvants market to a fair extent.

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 3.2 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 5.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 7.5% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players BASF SE, Nutrein Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Nufarm Limited, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, and Others Segments Covered Crop Type, Application, Adoption Stage, Formulation Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

On the basis of crop type, the global agricultural adjuvants market can be broken down into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. The segment pertaining to cereals & pulses is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to a surge in population coupled with a subsequent rise of demand for food materials to name a few. On the basis of application, the global agricultural adjuvants market is categorized into herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides. The segment pertaining to herbicides is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to additional properties such as disease resistance and herbicide tolerance coupled with increasing instances of early germination of pesticide-based attacks to name a few. Based on the adoption stage, the global agricultural adjuvants market is fragmented into in-formulation and tank-mix. The tank-mix segment is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to increased mitigating negative properties such as drift and bouncing coupled with improving the overall performance of the plant protection after products to name a few. On the basis of formulation type, the global agricultural adjuvants market is bifurcated into suspension concentrates and emulsifiable concentrators. The segment pertaining to suspension concentrators is expected to occupy the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to the ability of the latter to be dispersed in water coupled with increasing popularity owing to the absence of dust and flammable liquids and ease of usage to name a few.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast period owing to vast agricultural lands coupled with rising per capita income among the users to name a few. Additionally, the region is home to economies that are based heavily on agriculturally based GDPs coupled with a higher rate of industrialization will increase the footprint of the agricultural adjuvants market during the advent of the forecast period. Moreover, rapid urbanization coupled with the rising number of farmers opting for practices increasing chemical pesticides for yielding a higher volume of crops will boost the growth of the agricultural adjuvants market during the forecast duration.

This report segments the Agricultural Adjuvants Market as follows:

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market: By Crop Type Segment Analysis

Cereals & Grains Corn Wheat Rice

Oilseeds & Pulses Soybean

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market: By Adoption Stage Segment Analysis

In-Formulation

Tank-Mix

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market: By Formulation Type Segment Analysis

Suspension Concentrates

Emulsifiable Concentrators

