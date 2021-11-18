Background Music Market worth USD 2.31 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3%

Background Music market

The ""Global Background Music market Size, Status, and Forecast 2026"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Background Music market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

Global background music market generated revenue of US$ 1.35 billion in 2017. By 2026, the background music market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.31 billion with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for background music in retail stores and restaurants is driving growth of the background music market. Moreover, increasing number of paid subscriptions is also fueling the market growth. Availability of variety of music online and affordable subscription services have increased demand for background music. Rather than using compact disc, retailers are now downloading and constantly updating music from online sources. In 2017, retail stores and restaurants segments accounted for 29.3% and 31.0% share respectively in background music market. In these spaces, music is intended for passive listening and it helps in improving engagement of customers and improving the ambience.

Major Key players in this Market:

PlayNetwork, Inc., TouchTunes Music Corporation, Sirius XM Holdings, Inc., Almotech Media Solutions, Imagesound, Easy on Hold, Soundnet Limited (Soundjack), Xenox Music & Media B.V., Qsic Pty Ltd., Express Melody, OpenEar Music, Auracle Sound, Cloud Cover Music, and Mood Media Corporation.

Background music providers have also tracked this and incorporated the idea in their offerings. For instance, Beatsuite offers adventure and travel genre of music, which can be sorted by mood/themes, keywords, popularity, and release date. Moreover, travel vlogging is in trend, as people get to share exceptional experiences by exploring remote places. In such cases, background music plays a crucial role. A right soundtrack can make a travel-inspired more enticing. For instance, a Vlog titled Dream on Costa Rica used the PremiumBeat track ‘Earth, Wind and Power’ by Simon Charrier. In this video, when the music kicks in at the 19-second mark, it complements the inspiring, dreamlike quality of the video perfectly.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. All of the items on the Background Music market today have been recorded by the researchers. They've also cast light on significant players' new product releases and advancements. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

