Tokinomo, a Startup ‘Adding Magic’ to In-Store Brand Activations Joined the NRF Retail's Big Show Innovation Lab

NRF 2022 focuses on the most important topics for the retail industry We are honored that Tokinomo’s in-store marketing technology will be present at NRF 2022 Retail’s Big Show.” — Ionut Vlad, Tokinomo CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokinomo, an in-store, interactive, brand activation POS/POP display technology startup, has been selected in the NRF Innovation Lab, bringing together the most innovative retail startups worldwide.

Two years since NRF's last Retail Big Show, the industry's largest gathering is finally back. Starting Jan. 16, 2022, Tokinomo was selected among the other 49 visionary tech startups across the retail sector to be featured at NRF 2022's Innovation Lab.

After taking Retail's Big Show virtual in 2021, NRF is bringing the retail industry's largest gathering back in person in 2022. The largest retail show on earth will take place in New York City on January 16-18, 2022, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and is expected to have over 30,000 people attend.

A who's who list of key speakers at the events will include the likes of:

- PepsiCo Foods North America CEO, Steven Williams

- Best Buy Inc CEO, Corie Barry

- Six Pixels Group Inc. founder, Mitch Joel

- IBM Chairman and CEO, Arvind Krishna

- Ralph Lauren Corporation SVP, Jason Berns

- Qurate Retail Group CIO, Karen Etzkorn

One of the most popular attractions in the Retail's Big Show expo, the NRF 2022 Innovation Lab is an immersive exhibit that tracks the latest developments in retail's tech transformation. Participants will experience the most innovative tech solutions, products, and tools from across the globe.

Visitors to NRF Retail's Big Show can learn about Tokinomo unique patented POSM tech such as:

- Its sensor-controlled mechanisms are able to detect the shoppers' presence and enable products to talk, sing, move or dance to their delight.

- The sound system through which various brand activation messages can be transmitted during the campaign.

Ionuț Vlad, CEO of Tokinomo said "NRF 2022 focuses on the most important and current topics for retailers and brands and presents in various exhibitions products and solutions that can change the retail industry. We are honored that Tokinomo’s in-store marketing technology will be present at NRF 2022 Retail’s Big Show. We never thought in our wildest dreams that we would ever get to participate, but here we are now, in the NRF Innovation Lab. It is a huge opportunity for us to increase the exposure of the Tokinomo grocery tech solution and to discover the opening of a territory that is not yet exploited but is extremely interesting for us: North America. This comes at the perfect time for our company as Tokinomo has recently been CSA certified for the US and Canada."

Want to see Innovation Lab technologies in action and meet Tokinomo at Booth #19? Register now for NRF 2022: Retail's Big Show, January 16 – 18 in New York City.

About Tokinomo

Tokinomo is a global award-winning in-store, interactive, brand activation Point of Sales Display startup. Their patented and CSA-certified robotic solution for supermarket shelf advertising and POP marketing uses sensor technology with a combination of sound, motion, and light to bring products to life at the shelf and allow them to talk, move, sing or dance in front of the shoppers.

Each brand activation POSM solution is connected to the internet and managed remotely via a cloud-based platform. CPG brands worldwide use the Tokinomo robotic in-store advertising solution with sales lifts of +200% on average.

