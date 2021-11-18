At a CAGR of 5.04%, Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Significant Growth Prospects 2021 | Neutrogena, Murad, Inc.,

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-acne cosmetics market is expected to surpass US$ 3,233.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period (2020-2027). The growth of the anti-acne cosmetics market is expected to be driven by growth of the cosmetics industry in emerging economies such as Brazil, China and others.

While acne is most commonly associated with teenagers, it is not an exception to the rule that the ailment grows significantly more prevalent as an adult. Acne can affect adults as well, though acne cream and anti-acne medications are frequently used to treat acne scars in the hopes of clearing up the acne before it turns into something more serious. Oiliness, which arises when the face, neck, and back are regularly exposed to oily chemicals and detergents, is one of the leading causes of breakouts and scars.Furthermore, as oil builds up beneath the skin, skin becomes more susceptible to breakouts, which is why it is critical to thoroughly wash your face after engaging in any type of physical activity, including washing with hot water. While there is a strong link between diet and acne, eating a well-balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables can significantly lower your risk of developing acne. It's best to stay away from oily and fatty foods, as well as anything high in sugar.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3087

Key Market Drivers:

Over the projected period, the worldwide anti-acne cosmetics market is expected to rise due to the introduction of new products. For example, Halo Cure debuted their new Acne Treatment System in May 2021, which uses subdermal technology to clear acne quickly without producing dryness, redness, or irritation.

Moreover, R&D in acne treatment is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in March 2021, MatriSys Bioscience expanded the licensing agreement with University of California San Diego School of Medicine for the compound MSB-3163 for acne treatment.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Recently, a new set of symptoms were observed in COVID-19 patients. The virus can reportedly affect not only the lungs, but other internal organs as well as the senses. These reactions include “dengue fever-like rash,” a “hives-like rash,” livedo reticularis, a “measles-like rash” and pernio located on the extremities. Thus, skin-related symptoms in Covid-19 patients may boost adoption of acne treatment.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global anti-acne cosmetics market include, Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd., Clinique Laboratories, LLC, Galderma Laboratories LP, Guthy-Renker, Halo Clear, Kosé Corporation, L'Oréal S.A., Murad, Inc., Neutrogena, and The Mentholatum Company, Inc.

Key Takeaways

Launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global anti-acne cosmetics market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, Journey Medical Corporation, a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc., in-licensed and launched Accutane (isotretinoin capsules USP), an oral isotretinoin, in the U.S., indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

To Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/3087

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702