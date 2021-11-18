The global citrus flavors market is expected to surpass US$ 15,231.7 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The primary goal of Coherent Market Insights' worldwide citrus flavours market analysis is to provide information on market opportunities that enable the transformation of international industries associated to citrus tastes. With the current epidemic hitting all sectors of the global economy, enterprises in the citrus tastes market are finding it increasingly difficult to weather the storm. However, the growing popularity of imported juices, salsas, tamarinds, and a variety of other processed and prepared beverages from around the world, as well as the resulting increase in consumption of more processed foods and food ingredients, has increased competition among these product manufacturers. It is critical to properly analyse and decipher the complexities of this market segment's economics in order to flourish in this market segment.

Global Citrus Flavours Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global citrus flavors market include, Kerry Group plc, Takasago International Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, Givaudan SA, Firmenich International SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Citromax Flavors, Inc., and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Over the forecast period, increased expenditure in R&D is expected to move the worldwide citrus flavours market forward. Symrise AG, for example, opened its cutting-edge research, application, and sensory facilities in Dubai in June 2021 to decode, design, and deliver winning taste solutions for leading food and beverage brands.

Trends

One of the increasing trends around the world is the increased consumption of flavoured dairy products such as yoghurt. Müller Yogurt & Desserts, a UK yoghurt company, for example, launched a nationwide multimedia campaign for their reformulated Müllerlight Greek Style range in June 2017. The new revised recipe, which is still fat-free, now includes 0 percent added sugar in all existing tastes, lowering the total sugar level by almost 20%. Luscious Lemon, Coconut & Vanilla, and Skinny Latte are the flavours available.

Market Opportunities

In the near future, the market for citrus tastes is expected to benefit from growth in the worldwide processed food industry. According to Invest India, India's food and grocery market is the world's sixth largest. In India, the food and grocery retail business accounts for over 65 percent of the total retail market. India's food processing industry is anticipated to be valued more than half a trillion dollars by 2025. As a result, the expansion of the processed food industry will promote the growth of the citrus flavour market.

Global Citrus Flavors Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

In the U.S, from 3 January 2020 to 5:06pm CEST, 22 September 2021, there have been 42,034,347 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 671,728 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 16 September 2021, a total of 388,936,652 vaccine doses have been administered. According to an April 2020 report from FMCG Gurus titled “Twelve Step Guide for Addressing COVID-19 in 2020 and beyond,” 57% of global consumers report increased concern about their immune system because of COVID-19. Thus, increasing awareness regarding health is expected to propel growth of the global citrus flavors market.

