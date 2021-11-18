Wood Paints & Coatings Market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027)

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wood paints & coatings market is estimated to surpass US$ 12,342.11 million in terms of revenue by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

After the wood surface has been dyed and prepared, wood paints and coatings are applied. Wood finishing is the process of putting a coating to a finished wood product. Finishing is the final phase in the manufacturing process, and it gives the wood surface desirable properties including moisture and heat resistance, better durability, and improved look. Finishing also makes the finished object more sanitary and easier to maintain.

Market Trends

The current wood paints & coatings market trend is to place more emphasis on the development of waterways infrastructure to make water transportation more accessible. For example, Serbia's 959-kilometer river corridor provides cost-effective transit alternatives, with the Danube serving as Serbia's most reliable water route throughout the year.Moreover, to improve the economic development and wooden products trade in Serbia, the government of Serbia has undertaken numerous initiatives to boost the water industry in Serbia.

Global Wood Paints & Coatings Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

With the strict restrictions and lockdown being imposed across the globe, paints & coating sector has been highly impacted as the companies and operational units were asked to be non-operational. This led to a disruption in the industrial and paints & coatings market and ultimately impacted the wood paints & coatings market across the globe. According to a data published by American Coatings Association, a trade association in the US, in the face of COVID-19, paint and coatings manufacturers have incorporated social distancing and increased hygiene measures at their manufacturing plants, and instituted specific practices to successfully accomplish heightened worker safety.

Competitive Section

Key players operating in the global wood paints & coatings market include BASF SE, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, AkzoNobel N.V., Premium Coatings, Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., and Axalta Coatings Systems.

