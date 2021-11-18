Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, November 14, 2021, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:25 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect then placed items from the establishment into a bag. When an employee questioned the suspect, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the employee. The suspect then fled the scene with the property.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.