Embolic Protection Devices Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

Advancements in Embolic Protection Devices platform and improved regulations for surgical products

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Embolic Protection Devices market was valued at USD 466.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 871.4 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3%. Embolic Protection Devices (EPDs) are those gadgets that are used both pre- and post-surgery. The primary use of this device is to capture the blood agglomerates and debris, which are plaques that fallout from the artery and floats loosely in the bloodstream during the surgical procedure. The accumulation of such agglomerates on the vessels of the patient would lead to blockages and edema. The instruments that are used to excavate such masses are termed as Embolic Protection Devices.

The various factors that are responsible for the hike in market growth are the increase in the prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), the rise in technological advancements in the Embolic Protection Devices, and an increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures. According to the American Heart Association, more than 92 million Americans are suffering from cardio-vascular diseases.

Additionally, CVDs account for nearly 2,300 deaths in Americans every day. Thus traction in the embolic protection devices is expected in the forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in investment and funding is the crucial factor that overcomes the problem faced with conventional procedures, which will foster the growth of the market rapidly. In addition, the increase in the geriatric population is also a key driver for the rise in the embolic protection devices industry. For instance, the World Health Organization estimated that the world's geriatric population would double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. These statistics are the critical factors which suggest that the industry in this segment is expected to gain traction due to increased adoption of the innovations in the technology for improving the life expectancy of the individuals.

Moreover, the government initiatives for the early diagnosis of life-threatening diseases would fuel the market in the coming years. At the same time, product failures and increased recall due to poor quality of the products are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The recent development in the Embolic Protection Devices segment is Nitinol, which is highly elastic material and has a braided design, providing full wall apposition and is expected to fuel the growth of the industry in the forecast period.

Top companies profiled in the global Embolic Protection Devices industry analysis report:

Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company) (US), Allium Medical Solutions (Israel), Contego Medical (US), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), Silk Road Medical (US), Claret Medical (US), and Andioslide.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world's geriatric population will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. And hence the proportion at which the market would grow is expected to be much higher in the coming years.

• In recent years, the growth attributed to the technological advancement of the material used in Embolic Protection Devices, Nitinol which is less reactive and invasive, was recently brought under this segment and would help the end-users to turn towards the surgical practices to be carried out, which would boost the sales in the forecast period.

• The key players in this segment are undergoing quick advancements in the technology to fill the gap in the demands. For instance, Medtronic Company introduced the Ultra proximal protection device, which is a double occlusive balloon system that enhances proximal embolic protection prior to carotid lesions. The advancements in the technology for the Embolic Protection Devices would surge the demand.

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement centers are observed to increase from 156 in 2012 to 511 in 2017 as per statistics in U.S. This traction in the surgical centers also implies that the need to undergo such surgeries is also increasing in faster pace and hence proportionately the demand for Embolic Protection Devices is also expected to propel in the forecast period.

• According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, the statistics of the total deaths due to Brain Aneurosym was observed to be 50,000, which is predominantly experienced by the individuals falling in the age group of 40 10 60 years. This awareness of the growing death rates would result in the growth of the surgeries and pre-diagnostics in this sector.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Embolic Protection Devices market on the basis of device, material, indication, end-use and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Distal Filter Devices

• Occlusion Devices

o Distal Occlusive Devices

o Proximal Occlusive Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Polyurethane

• Nitinol

Indication Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Neurovascular Diseases

• Cardio-vascular Diseases

• Coronary Artery Disease

• Peripheral Vascular Diseases

• Saphenous Vein Graft Disease

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialty Centers

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Embolic Protection Devices Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Embolic Protection Devices market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Embolic Protection Devices market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Embolic Protection Devices market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.

