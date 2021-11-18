Top 15 Petrochemicals Market To Surpass 656.0 Mn Tons By 2027 | Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrochemicals in the bottom half of the Top 15 are primarily employed in the manufacture of plastic and thermal goods. Polyethylene has the fastest rate of increase among these. Another important conclusion of the study is that most of the petrochemicals used after polyethylene come from China. China is the primary source of polyethylene raw materials.

The global top 15 petrochemicals market is predicted to rise as a result of increased shale gas drilling operations around the world. Shale gas development has exploded in recent years, owing to China's position as one of the world's major consumers of petrochemicals. Due to increased demand from end-use sectors, growing nations in Asia Pacific, such as India and Japan, are experiencing similar growth. To meet demand for petrochemical products, major gas exploration corporations around the world are speeding up their exploratory activity.

Furthermore, in January 2021, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) announced that it has completed phase 1 development of the Weirong shale gas field in southwestern Sichuan province in China. Hence, such factors are expected to drive growth of the global top 15 petrochemicals market. Furthermore, the presence of a large volume of feedstock in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is expected to propel the global top 15 petrochemicals market growth in the near future.

The global top 15 petrochemicals market is predicted to grow slowly due to raw material price variations and an increasing demand for green energy. Furthermore, the emergence of novel substitutes, such as biofuels, is projected to slow market development in the near future. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to develop significantly in the worldwide top 15 petrochemicals market.

Key companies operating in the global top 15 petrochemicals market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, ExxonMobil, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Shell Chemical Company, Total S.A., SABIC, Lyondell Basell Industries, and Sinopec Limited.

For instance, in July 2019, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC entered into an agreement with Qatar Petroleum to pursue the development of a new petrochemical plant in the Gulf Coast region of the U.S.

